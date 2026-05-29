CBSE Post-Result Activities Portal To Be Operational From June 1
Once the portal is operational, Class 12 students will be able to file applications on the CBSE portal for verification and re-evaluation of answer books, an official said.
Verification will include retotalling of marks at a fee of Rs 100, and rechecking will incur a fee of Rs 25 per question.
In a message on X, the CBSE said,“To ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be operational from 1st June 2026.”
“This is to ensure the highest standards and protocols of evaluation. Students who may have queries may reach out to the CBSE Tele-Counselling Helpline- 1800 11 8004 and Email-...,” said the CBSE.
The option to seek verification and re-evaluation of answer books is available only to students who have already received scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.
So far, approximately four lakh students have accessed around 11 lakh scanned answer sheets through the portal, the CBSE said.
Upon receiving an application for re-evaluation, the questions will be reviewed by subject experts, who will update the marks if discrepancies are found.
Earlier, glitches forced the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to repeatedly extend the deadline for filling revaluation applications and depositing the fee.
On Thursday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a review meeting at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) headquarters in New Delhi to review issues related to the evaluation and post-result processes of Class 12 examinations.
During the meeting, the Minister directed officials to take all necessary measures to resolve the issues faced by students in a timely, transparent, and amicable manner, according to a Ministry of Education statement.
He reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and a student-centric examination system, while assuring students and parents that all genuine concerns would be addressed effectively and expeditiously, it added.
Minister Pradhan also reviewed the progress of post-result services, focusing on strengthening student support systems, improving the evaluation and monitoring framework, enhancing the CBSE digital platform, and making examination-related services more accessible and efficient for students.
Nearly 18 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 examinations this year, which involved around 98 lakh answer sheets and nearly 40 crore scanned pages, officials informed Pradhan.
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