CBSE Post-Result Activities Portal To Be Operational From June 1​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The CBSE said on Friday its Post-Result Activities portal will now be operational on June 1.​

Once the portal is operational, Class 12 students will be able to file applications on the CBSE portal for verification and re-evaluation of answer books, an official said.​

Verification will include retotalling of marks at a fee of Rs 100, and rechecking will incur a fee of Rs 25 per question.​

In a message on X, the CBSE said,“To ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be operational from 1st June 2026.”​

“This is to ensure the highest standards and protocols of evaluation. Students who may have queries may reach out to the CBSE Tele-Counselling Helpline- 1800 11 8004 and Email-...,” said the CBSE.​

The option to seek verification and re-evaluation of answer books is available only to students who have already received scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.​

So far, approximately four lakh students have accessed around 11 lakh scanned answer sheets through the portal, the CBSE said.​

Upon receiving an application for re-evaluation, the questions will be reviewed by subject experts, who will update the marks if discrepancies are found.​

Earlier, glitches forced the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to repeatedly extend the deadline for filling revaluation applications and depositing the fee.​

On Thursday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a review meeting at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) headquarters in New Delhi to review issues related to the evaluation and post-result processes of Class 12 examinations.​

During the meeting, the Minister directed officials to take all necessary measures to resolve the issues faced by students in a timely, transparent, and amicable manner, according to a Ministry of Education statement.​

He reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and a student-centric examination system, while assuring students and parents that all genuine concerns would be addressed effectively and expeditiously, it added.​

Minister Pradhan also reviewed the progress of post-result services, focusing on strengthening student support systems, improving the evaluation and monitoring framework, enhancing the CBSE digital platform, and making examination-related services more accessible and efficient for students.​

Nearly 18 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 examinations this year, which involved around 98 lakh answer sheets and nearly 40 crore scanned pages, officials informed Pradhan.​