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Monport Megas Brings Industrial Power To Desktop Laser Engraver And Cutter Market In Europe


2026-05-29 12:15:46
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Monport Laser / Key word(s): Product Launch/Expansion
Monport MegaS Brings Industrial Power to Desktop Laser Engraver and Cutter Market in Europe
29.05.2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BERLIN, LONDON and PARIS, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport Laser highlights the Monport MegaS desktop laser cutter batch engraving system, which integrates a high-definition panoramic camera with a conveyor belt for continuous batch engraving without pausing the machine. This setup improves workflow efficiency, reduces manual handling, and increases productivity for high-volume production. The Monport MegaS MegaS Availability The Monport MegaS Media Contact: Monport Laser
Email: ...
Websites: Germany: France: United Kingdom: Italy: Spain:

View original content: rt?NewsItemId=EN71146&Transmission_Id=202605291126PR_NEWS_EURO_ND__EN71146&DateId=20260529 29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

2336186 29.05.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN29052026004691010666ID1111184187



EQS Group

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