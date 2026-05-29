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Monport Laser
/ Key word(s): Product Launch/Expansion
Monport MegaS Brings Industrial Power to Desktop Laser Engraver and Cutter Market in Europe
29.05.2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BERLIN, LONDON and PARIS, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport Laser highlights the Monport MegaS desktop laser cutter batch engraving system, which integrates a high-definition panoramic camera with a conveyor belt for continuous batch engraving without pausing the machine. This setup improves workflow efficiency, reduces manual handling, and increases productivity for high-volume production.
The Monport MegaS MegaS Availability
The Monport MegaS Media Contact: Monport Laser
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29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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2336186 29.05.2026 CET/CEST
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