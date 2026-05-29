O3 Holding GmbH / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

O3 Holding GmbH - Publication Q1 2026 Interim Report

29.05.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

O3 Holding GmbH - Publication Q1 2026 Interim Report

BIOGGIO, SWITZERLAND, 29 May 2026 - O3 Holding GmbH (the Company), the holding company of KD Pharma Group, a leading CDMO in pharmaceutical and nutritional lipids, announces that the Q1 2026 Interim Report, due under the bond terms for The Company's FRN Senior Secured EUR 180,000,000 bond issue with ISIN NO0013360552 issued on 28 October 2024, has now been published on the Company's website ( ).

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29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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