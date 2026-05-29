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O3 Holding Gmbh - Publication Q1 2026 Interim Report


2026-05-29 12:15:46
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
O3 Holding GmbH / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
O3 Holding GmbH - Publication Q1 2026 Interim Report
29.05.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
O3 Holding GmbH - Publication Q1 2026 Interim Report
BIOGGIO, SWITZERLAND, 29 May 2026 - O3 Holding GmbH (the Company), the holding company of KD Pharma Group, a leading CDMO in pharmaceutical and nutritional lipids, announces that the Q1 2026 Interim Report, due under the bond terms for The Company's FRN Senior Secured EUR 180,000,000 bond issue with ISIN NO0013360552 issued on 28 October 2024, has now been published on the Company's website ( ).
For further information please contact: ...
29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: O3 Holding GmbH
Am Kraftwerk 6
66450 Bexbach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)68 26 97 97 00
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: NO0013360552
WKN: A383V0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 2336176

End of News EQS News Service

2336176 29.05.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN29052026004691010666ID1111184185



EQS Group

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