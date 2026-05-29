NCB Busts Drug Network In Himachal, Seizes 8 Kg Charas, 4 Arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh Zonal Unit, has busted a well-organised interstate drug trafficking network involved in the illegal supply of charas from Himachal Pradesh to different parts of the country. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team of NCB Chandigarh intercepted two suspects from Haryana in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on May 25 and recovered 4.529 kg of charas from their possession.

Follow-up Operation in Kullu

Following leads generated during the investigation, the NCB team traced the supply chain to Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh. In a follow-up operation conducted at Jari in Kullu district on May 27, the NCB team apprehended two more members of the drug syndicate allegedly involved in supplying the contraband. During the operation, another 3.543 kg of charas and Rs 85,000 in suspected sale proceeds were recovered and seized.

Connection to Earlier Arrests

Earlier in April 2026, NCB Chandigarh had arrested three members linked to the same trafficking network, including two accused from Himachal Pradesh and one from Chandigarh, with the recovery of 1.559 kg of charas.

Nationwide Distribution Network

According to the investigation conducted so far, the arrested accused were actively involved in trafficking and supplying charas from Kullu district to several regions across the country, including Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, Mumbai and Goa.

Ongoing Probe to Dismantle Syndicate

Further investigation is underway to identify other associates, trace the financial trail and dismantle the remaining links of the interstate drug trafficking syndicate.

The Narcotics Control Bureau said it remains committed to taking stringent action against drug trafficking networks and protecting society from the menace of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. (ANI)

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