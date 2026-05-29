Atos Group : Availability Of The Review Clause Update Presentation
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About Atos Group
Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.
Contacts
Investor Relations: ...
Individual shareholders: +33 8 05 65 00 75
Media Relations: ...
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260529 - Availability of the review clause update presentation
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