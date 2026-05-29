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Atos Group : Availability Of The Review Clause Update Presentation


2026-05-29 12:01:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, France – May 29, 2026 – Atos Group, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces that it has made available to its lenders information in accordance with the financing documentation and the review clause of the safeguard plan in the presentation entitled“260529 – Review Clause Update”, available on its website (Financial Reports for Creditors - Review clause ).

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

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Investor Relations: ...

Individual shareholders: +33 8 05 65 00 75

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  • 260529 - Availability of the review clause update presentation

MENAFN29052026004107003653ID1111184146



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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