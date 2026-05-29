MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruvi AI has launched a major ecosystem upgrade featuring 20+ autonomous AI agents given its huge attention in the blockchain industry. The autonomous-AI-agent token niche is drawing fresh institutional capital as the broader AI-token sector crosses roughly $26.6 billion in combined market value, with Chainlink near $9.43 billion and Bittensor near $2.73 billion.

The move tracks a steadier macro backdrop, with Bitcoin near $107,000, Ether near $2,632, and the Fed widely expected to hold rates at a 97.5% probability of no cut.







As allocators weigh which agent-economy tokens actually capture revenue, some are studying the Ruvi Ai (RUVI) decentralized AI superapp, which already integrates 20+ AI models and is rolling out a public token sale across seven phases.

How Autonomous Agents Earn $RUVI

Ruvi's autonomous agent layer is the structural answer to the agent-economy thesis. Beginning with the 2026 roadmap phase, agents will publish their services on Ruvi, and users will meter access in $RUVI on a pay-as-you-go basis. Agents will bid for tasks, coordinate writing, image, video, and research workflows, and settle every interaction on-chain in $RUVI.

The 1.25 billion token Ecosystem and Rewards allocation, a full 25% of the fixed 5,000,000,000 supply, will fund that agent activity and contributor payouts over time. Where many AI tokens leave holders capturing nothing, Ruvi will route agent metering directly into its buyback flow.

Why Capital Rotates From Narrative-Only AI Tokens

Many AI tokens trade on narrative alone, and their holders capture none of the revenue flowing through the underlying networks. Fees go to validators and operators, not to the people holding the token. That structural gap is exactly what Ruvi was designed to solve: every prompt run through the AI tool suite meters $RUVI, every contributor who improves the models earns $RUVI, and every dollar of revenue funds an on-chain buyback-and-burn that removes supply permanently.

As the AI-token sector crosses $26.6 billion, capital is rotating before the end of the presale because the difference between owning a narrative and owning revenue capture is becoming obvious to allocators.

The $500 Entry Math Behind Ruvi

Ruvi's presale runs across seven phases, from a sold-out $0.010 Phase 1 to $0.070 in the time-limited final phase, with a $0.10 listing target and 100% unlock at launch and no cliff. A $500 position at the active Phase 3's $0.020 buys 25,000 $RUVI. At the $0.070 final phase that allocation is worth $1,750. At the $0.10 listing target that is $2,500.

At a $1 token price that is $25,000. The 5,000,000,000 supply is fixed and non-mintable, and platform revenue funds an open-market buyback that burns $RUVI permanently as usage grows. VIP tiers stack on top of that: VIP 5 buyers holding 500,000 $RUVI lock a +100% bonus before listing, an extra 500,000 tokens delivered ahead of exchange access. While narrative-only AI tokens leave their holders on the sidelines, Ruvi is shipping product today with 3,000+ holders on-chain and 20+ AI models integrated.

Conclusion

The agent-economy narrative is real, but most AI tokens leave their holders capturing none of the revenue they helped create. Ruvi at $0.020, with 3,000+ holders, 20+ AI models live, a fixed 5B supply, and contributor payouts in $RUVI, is building the layer where agents earn directly. Make a move before Phase 3 closes and today's entry becomes the floor.

FAQs

Why are autonomous AI agent tokens drawing institutional capital now? The AI-token sector recently crossed roughly $26.6 billion, led by Chainlink near $9.43 billion and Bittensor near $2.73 billion. A steadier macro backdrop, with the Fed expected to hold rates, has allocators rotating toward agent-economy plays.

Why are AI-token holders studying Ruvi? Most AI tokens leave holders capturing none of the network revenue. Ruvi meters every prompt and agent task in $RUVI and funds an on-chain buyback-and-burn from real usage.

Is Ruvi better than narrative-only AI tokens? Ruvi runs an active Phase 3 at $0.020, a 1.5B presale supply, 20+ AI models live, and 3,000+ holders. The contrast in execution speaks for itself.

Useful Links

Website/Buy $RUVI:

Whitepaper: Docs

X/Twitter: @RuviAiOfficial

Telegram: @Ruviofficial

CONTACT: Media Contact Information Ruvi AI PR Team...