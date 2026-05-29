MONTREAL, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following massive international pushback, the Canadian government appears to be backing down on the highly controversial Bill C-22. However, Canadian technology entrepreneur and strategic investor Yanik Guillemette warns that while the reversal is a relief, the mere introduction of the bill has already inflicted deep reputational damage on Canada's digital economy.

Guillemette previously warned that the proposed legislation painted Canada in the same light as countries like China and Vietnam, notorious for their invasive state surveillance.

A Forced Retreat by Global Tech Giants

"The government's hesitation isn't born of a sudden respect for privacy; it's a panicked reaction to a looming mass exodus of corporate headquarters and market presence," said Yanik Guillemette. "In the real world, this type of bill is always a first step toward systemic abuse. The message from the global tech sector was impossible to ignore: countries perceived as hostile to encryption and digital privacy will lose infrastructure, capital, talent, and strategic relevance."

The apparent reversal comes after a growing coalition of major technology companies and digital privacy organizations publicly opposed portions of Bill C-22, citing severe risks to data sovereignty and encryption standards.



Google & Shopify: Tech giants sounded the alarm. Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke delivered a blunt assessment on X, stating the bill could end up "dealing a death blow to Canadian tech viability". Google and dozens of others similarly opposed the bill's overreach.

Meta & Apple: Meta warned the legislation could effectively "conscripting private companies into service as an arm of the government surveillance apparatus". Apple issued a rare warning that it would never allow the government to force companies to break encryption by inserting backdoors. Signal & VPN Exodus: Executive Udbhav Tiwari warned that Signal would rather leave Canada entirely than compromise its end-to-end encryption architecture. Concurrently, major Virtual Private Network (VPN) providers like Windscribe and NordVPN signaled they would remove their operational presence from Canada to protect users.



"Modern economies run on trust," Yanik Guillemette emphasized. While the government is pausing, he notes that international trust is fragile. "If Canada becomes associated with mandatory access regimes or systemic surveillance vulnerabilities, companies will simply deploy elsewhere. The infrastructure of the future is mobile."

About Yanik Guillemette

Yanik Guillemette is a Montreal-based technology entrepreneur and strategic investor who contributes to the strategic development of various companies. Specializing in AI adoption for SMEs, digital infrastructure, and North American Trade & Economy, he is widely recognized for his advocacy surrounding long-term technological tools, digital sovereignty, and the economic implications of public policy.

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