MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Croft, the most-used H-2A platform in the country, today announced the Croft MCP (Model Context Protocol) connector, becoming the first all-in-one H-2A platform to bring AI assistants directly into a customer's account. Employers, agents, and recruiters can use ChatGPT, Claude, and any MCP-compatible assistant to easily get answers about their H-2A operations, in their own words.

Croft already cuts H-2A admin time by more than 50% while increasing compliance, and the connector takes that further. A customer can ask their assistant a question, like which workers still need a consulate appointment, and get an answer in seconds, pulled straight from their own Croft account, no report to build.

Common questions include:

.“What should I know right now about the job orders starting in the next 60 days?”

.“Which of my job orders are short on workers right now?”

.“Give me the wage, housing, meal, and transportation terms I need to remember for this job order.”

.“Who is set up to sign ETA-790A documents for this farm?”

.“Which workers may need attention on three-quarters guarantee progress?”

.“Which workers crossed into the U.S. but have not arrived at the worksite?”

“Croft's job is to make H-2A easier, more affordable, and more compliant for growers and the partners they work with,” said Scott Prince, CEO of Croft.“Our timekeeping and payroll sync have been among our most popular releases, and this connector continues that strategic focus. We are proud to keep building the functionality our customers need to save time and money, increase compliance, and strengthen the economics of their operation.”

“The goal was never just better reporting. It is helping H-2A employers know what to do next,” said Stuart Hinson, COO of Croft.“Now a customer can ask the way they would ask their best office manager and get calm command of what needs attention, from the details already inside their own account.”

Getting started is free. Each account comes preloaded with the employer's job orders and a free trial of timekeeping and payroll sync, with the MCP connector included. H-2A employers can request their ready-to-go Croft account at....

About Croft

Born out of Purdue University's College of Agriculture, Croft is the most-used H-2A platform in the country, where employers, agents, recruiters, and workers collaborate across the entire H-2A program in one easy-to-use and affordable platform, now with AI assistant access. Learn more at .

CONTACT:

Croft Technology, Inc.

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