Brendan Fraser Speaks Up About Failed Audition That Changed His Fate

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 29 (IANS) Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser got a taste of serendipity in the initial phase of his acting career. The actor failed to land a spot on daytime television before taking the role that ultimately changed his life.

Recently, the 57-year-old actor recounted how he had recently moved to New York when he "had an audition at ABC Capital Cities for this soap opera called All My Children”, reports 'People' magazine.

During the latest episode of 'Live With Mark and Kelly', he said, "I came in, and I auditioned. I did not get the job, right?”

Co-host Kelly Ripa then shared that she remembered the timeline of Fraser's audition, saying, "I know this because a couple of months later I'm on an airplane and I'm reading, like, the American Airlines magazine and you had just made, I think, Encino Man”.

Kelly Ripa said, "And you were talking about how your first audition was for this role on All My Children and how you wouldn't have become a movie star if you had gotten the job on All. So, you're welcome”.

As per 'People', Kelly Ripa herself starred on the series from 1990 to 2002, even meeting her now-husband (and talk show co-host) Mark Consuelos on set in 1995.

Despite not landing a role on the show, Fraser would go on to achieve huge success in 1992's 'Encino Man', in which he starred as an unfrozen primitive human man dropped into the 1990s. The role helped kickstart his acting career, and he went on to star in films such as 1997's George of the Jungle and The Mummy in 1999.

The actor is father to Griffin Arthur Fraser, 23, Holden Fletcher Fraser, 21, and Leland Francis Fraser.