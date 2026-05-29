Sri Lanka Announces 15-Member Squad For Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, to be held in England and Wales. The team will be led by experienced captain Chamari Athapaththu, who brings immense experience to the side, having featured in all nine previous editions of the tournament, as per the ICC website.

Slated in Group 2 alongside hosts England, Ireland, Scotland, West Indies and the defending champions New Zealand, the Athapaththu-led side will begin their campaign on June 12, facing the hosts in the opening fixture at Edgbaston.

Squad features mix of new and experienced players

The squad features plenty of new names from the one that played at the previous edition of the tournament two years ago. Imesha Dulani, Hansima Karunarathne, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Nimasha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara and Mithali Ayodhya will all be making their maiden appearance at the Women's T20 World Cup.

The core of the team also features plenty of experienced campaigners, with the likes of Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, and Nilakshika Silva complementing Athapaththu in the side.

Coming on the back of a 3-0 T20I series win, Sri Lanka will be looking to make a strong impression at the upcoming marquee tournament.

Sri Lanka squad

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hansima Karunarathne, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Nimasha Madushani, Shashini Gimhani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Mithali Ayodhya. (ANI)

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