Trump-Lookalike Buffalo Becomes Star Attraction At Bangladesh Zoo

The albino buffalo that captured the world's attention with its uncanny resemblance to US President Donald Trump has become the latest crowd-puller at the National Zoo of Bangladesh in Mirpur, Dhaka, with visitors flocking in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the viral animal.

According to officials, the zoo--usually known for attracting visitors to its Royal Bengal tiger, lions, and giraffes--is now witnessing unusually high footfall for the buffalo, which has gained social media fame for its striking resemblance to the US President. In Bangladesh, the day after Eid al-Adha is a public holiday, and the zoo typically sees heavy crowds. However, this time, the viral buffalo has emerged as an unexpected star attraction.

From Sacrifice to Safety

The buffalo was originally purchased by businessman Muhammad Fariduzzaman Sharon from the Jinjira area of old Dhaka for sacrifice during Eid al-Adha. However, following intervention by the Bangladesh government, including Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, the animal was not sacrificed. It was subsequently taken into custody by police from the Keranigani Model Police Station and transferred to the Dhaka Zoo on the eve of Eid.

Official Status: Conservation, Not Display

Speaking to ANI, Dhaka Zoo Director, Rafiqul Islam Talukder, said the animal has been kept under conservation arrangements. "The albino buffalo has recently been transferred to us at the Dhaka zoo for preservation. We have kept it at the Dhaka zoo for conservation purposes, not for public display. However, since it is kept in an open area, people can still view it from a distance," Talukder said.

'An Exact Replica': Public Amazed by Resemblance

Despite the official conservation purpose, the buffalo has quickly become a social media sensation, drawing more attention than some of the zoo's most popular animals. "More people are gathering to see this buffalo than even the Royal Bengal tiger. The reason is that this buffalo's hairstyle is an exact replica of President Trump's hairstyle, and its face and eyes also have a slight resemblance. It is truly remarkable that an animal shape is so closely similar to a human figure, which is not something we usually see," said a visitor.

The buffalo is being raised at Rabeya Agro Farm in Narayanganj, near Dhaka. According to reports, its distinctive blonde hairstyle--likened to Donald Trump's--first caught attention after the farm owner's younger brother jokingly called it "Donald Trump", a nickname that quickly went viral on social media. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)