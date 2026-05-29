403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Biopharma PEG Highlights DSPE-PEG Materials for Drug Delivery Research
(MENAFN- Biopharma PEG Scientific Inc.) Biopharma PEG has expanded attention on DSPE-PEG materials and related functional derivatives used in drug delivery research, including DSPE-PEG-Mannose, DSPE-PEG-NH2, DSPE-PEG-MAL, and DSPE-PEG-NHS. These PEG-lipid compounds are widely applied in nanocarrier development, especially in liposomes, polymer nanoparticles, lipid-polymer hybrid nanoparticles, microemulsions, and solid lipid nanoparticles.
DSPE-PEG combines a hydrophobic DSPE anchor with a hydrophilic PEG chain, giving researchers a material that can help improve colloidal stability, reduce nonspecific interactions, and support longer circulation in vivo. Because of these properties, DSPE-PEG is frequently used in formulation studies involving nucleic acids, proteins and peptides, and hydrophobic drugs.
A scientist at Biopharma PEG said, “DSPE-PEG remains a practical choice for drug delivery research because it offers both membrane affinity and surface modification capability. That makes it useful in systems where stability, circulation behavior, and conjugation flexibility all matter.”
In liposome design, PEGylated phospholipids are commonly used to help extend blood circulation time and improve formulation stability. In polymer-based systems, DSPE-PEG can support self-assembly and surface functionalization. For nucleic acid delivery, it is often selected for its role in improving carrier performance and formulation consistency. It is also used in research involving proteins, peptides, and poorly soluble small molecules.
Biopharma PEG reports that its DSPE-PEG products are available at high purity levels above 96%, supporting research workflows that require reliable material quality and reproducibility.
As drug delivery platforms continue to evolve, PEG-lipid materials such as DSPE-PEG remain an important part of formulation development in nanomedicine and related fields.
DSPE-PEG combines a hydrophobic DSPE anchor with a hydrophilic PEG chain, giving researchers a material that can help improve colloidal stability, reduce nonspecific interactions, and support longer circulation in vivo. Because of these properties, DSPE-PEG is frequently used in formulation studies involving nucleic acids, proteins and peptides, and hydrophobic drugs.
A scientist at Biopharma PEG said, “DSPE-PEG remains a practical choice for drug delivery research because it offers both membrane affinity and surface modification capability. That makes it useful in systems where stability, circulation behavior, and conjugation flexibility all matter.”
In liposome design, PEGylated phospholipids are commonly used to help extend blood circulation time and improve formulation stability. In polymer-based systems, DSPE-PEG can support self-assembly and surface functionalization. For nucleic acid delivery, it is often selected for its role in improving carrier performance and formulation consistency. It is also used in research involving proteins, peptides, and poorly soluble small molecules.
Biopharma PEG reports that its DSPE-PEG products are available at high purity levels above 96%, supporting research workflows that require reliable material quality and reproducibility.
As drug delivery platforms continue to evolve, PEG-lipid materials such as DSPE-PEG remain an important part of formulation development in nanomedicine and related fields.
Biopharma PEG Scientific Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment