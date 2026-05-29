Sakshi Tanwar Unanimously Accepted Characters Often Mirror Audience's Experiences, Emotions, Relationships

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actress Sakshi Tanwar, who joined the show 'Tum Ho Naa - Ghar Ki Superstar', has shared that the characters that stay with the audience long after they see something, often mirror their own experiences, emotions, and relationships.

The makers of the show unveiled a new promo in which the actress joins Rajeev Khandelwal as the host. The promo beautifully captures the essence of the show by celebrating the everyday superstars whose efforts often go unnoticed despite making the biggest difference in the lives of those around them.

The actress said,“Throughout my journey on television, I have always believed that the stories and characters we choose become a reflection of what we stand for. I have been fortunate to portray characters whom audiences have welcomed into their homes and hearts. It has taught me the importance of choosing narratives that are authentic, meaningful, and rooted in real life. The roles that stay with people are often the ones that mirror their own experiences, emotions, and relationships”.

She further mentioned, 'That is precisely what drew me to join Tum Ho Naa's latest promo with Rajeev Khandelwal. At its heart, the show celebrates the Superstars who quietly hold everything together, whose contributions often go unnoticed despite making the biggest difference in our everyday lives. It is a thought I deeply connect with because appreciation is something we often feel, but rarely express. Rajeev, as a host, brings sincerity, warmth, and honesty that audiences have connected with for years, and those qualities beautifully complement the spirit of the show. Together, we hope to shine a light on the everyday heroes around us, the true Ghar Ki Superstars”.

Echoing the spirit of the show, Rajeev Khandelwal shared,“I've always felt that gratitude and appreciation form the foundation of every relationship – a woman. That emotion lies at the heart of Tum Ho Naa, a celebration of those silent pillars who hold everything together without ever seeking recognition. Having Sakshi Tanwar join us for this special promo made it even more meaningful. Beyond being a phenomenal actress, her sincerity and warmth create an instant connection with people. It is truly heartening to see these everyday heroes finally receiving the love, respect, and applause they so genuinely deserve”.

'Tum Ho Naa - Ghar Ki Superstar' airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.