Karnataka An ATM For Congress, Public Will Gain Nothing: BJP MP Siroya

BJP MP Slams Congress Over Leadership Change

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Lahar Singh Siroya on Friday strongly criticised the prevailing political state of affairs in Karnataka following the resignation of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister, asserting that the public will gain nothing from it. The Rajya Sabha MP Siroya stated that he does not expect Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is expected to be elevated to the Chief Minister's post, to steer clear of corruption, alleging that a resource-rich state like Karnataka has unfortunately been turned into an ATM for the Congress party.

"The public will gain nothing from his resignation...apart from corruption, he is known for dynastic politics, casteism, communalism, and fueling Naxalism. I don't expect the new CM to steer clear of corruption, as he has no other choice...a resource-rich state like Karnataka has unfortunately become an ATM for the Congress..." Siroya told ANI.

Siroya further expressed confidence that the BJP will win the Karnataka Assembly elections slated to be held in 2027. Siroya declared that the Congress party simply cannot think beyond dynastic politics. He further asserted that Karnataka will be able to break free from the clutches of plunder if the BJP is voted to power.

"I am confident that in the coming days, the people of Karnataka will choose the BJP to form the govt there...Siddaramaiah has very tactfully shifted the blame onto Rahul Gandhi...talks are underway to make Siddaramaiah's son the Deputy CM. The Congress simply cannot think beyond dynastic politics...Karnataka will be able to break free from the clutches of plunder only if we are voted to power...I extend my best wishes to DK Shivakumar. Even though I have little hope, I wish he would not give in under the pressure of the Gandhi family and work solely in the interest of the people of Karnataka, as that would be beneficial for his political future as well...casteism does not exist in Karnataka at the ground level..." added Siroya.

Siddaramaiah on 'Voluntary' Resignation

Siroya's remarks came after Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation, which was later accepted by Governor Tawar Chand Gehlot The veteran leader stated that the decision was taken "voluntarily" on the suggestion of the Congress high command.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Siddaramaiah said he had resigned after directions from the Congress leadership and insisted there was no pressure behind the move. "I have resigned voluntarily. There is no pressure on me," he said, adding that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) will decide the next Chief Minister.

DK Shivakumar Tipped to be Next CM

Ahead of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting convened for tomorrow, former Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa stressed on the possibility of DK Shivakumar taking the position of the new chief minister.

"It is going to be very smooth. You know, really, it's the greatness of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Though there were a lot of speculations in the media, where a lot of things are going to erupt or something like that, I think the high command and Siddaramaiah have really handled it very well. And then, it's now the next phase we'll have to go. And I think that's it, it's a high command call. And I think it looks like D.K. Shivakumar will be, you know, that Congress Legislative Party is there, then after that, then so on, the procedure will start," Bangarappa said.

Siddaramaiah's Record as CM

Siddaramiah served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for two tenures, the first from 2013-2018 and then, after a resounding victory for the Indian National Congress in the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections, Siddaramaiah was sworn in for his second term as Chief Minister. He broke the historic record set by former Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs to become the longest-serving Chief Minister in Karnataka's history. (ANI)

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