Punjab Municipal Polls: People Appreciate Good Governance, Says Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the people of the State appreciate good governance and are happy with the work of the Aam Aadmi Party for the last four-and-a-half years.

Speaking to ANI, Sisodia expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab after gaining dominance in several municipal bodies in the Municipal Election 2026. "I want to thank the people of Punjab for the faith and respect they have shown towards Arvind Kejriwal. Across Punjab, people have sent a clear message: they appreciate good governance and are satisfied with the work of the past four and a half years. The government has delivered in villages and cities, and voters have responded positively," he said.

AAP Secures Landslide Victory

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has secured a landslide victory in the 2026 Punjab urban local body elections, won the highest number of seats with 645 wards and is leading in 81. Its closest competitor was the Indian National Congress (INC), winning only 248 wards. Congress is leading in 38. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 51 wards and is leading in 42.

Earlier, AAP leader Manish Sisodia and other party leaders celebrated at the AAP Headquarters in Chandigarh after leading in the 2026 Punjab municipal elections.

Counting Held Amid Tight Security

Meanwhile, counting of votes for the Punjab civic body elections began across multiple counting centres in the state amid elaborate security arrangements and tight police deployment to ensure the process remains peaceful and smooth.

Polling for 75 Municipal Councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats across Punjab was held on May 26. A total of 7,555 candidates are contesting the elections for various Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats in the state.

According to election officials, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded 1,801 candidates, while the Congress has fielded 1,550 candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 1,316 candidates in the fray, and the Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded 1,251 candidates for the civic body polls.

Officials arrived at the counting centres early in the morning and initiated the counting process. Heavy police deployment has also been made at the centres to ensure peaceful and smooth counting. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)