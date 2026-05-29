Hindustan Petroleum's Rajasthan Refinery Set For June 1 Commissioning As Restoration Work Accelerates

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 29 (IANS) Restoration work on the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) at the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Balotra district is progressing rapidly, with commissioning activities scheduled to begin from June 1, senior officials told during a high-level review meeting held on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Rajasthan Chief Secretary V. Srinivas and attended by senior officials of the state government, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL).

The review focused on the status of restoration work at the refinery and the overall progress of the integrated refinery and petrochemical project.

Officials from HPCL told the Chief Secretary that the restoration work on the CDU is being carried out as per schedule and has entered the final stages.

They added that commissioning operations will commence from June 1 and the offtake of petroleum products from the refinery is expected to begin within the next few weeks.

The review also noted significant progress in the commissioning of several other key refinery units, including the Diesel Hydrotreating Unit (DHDT), Propylene Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit (PFCCU), Delayed Coking Unit (DCU), and the Motor Spirit Block (MS Block).

According to officials, these units are also nearing operational readiness.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas said the commencement of refinery operations would provide a major boost to industrial growth and economic activity in Rajasthan.

He noted that the project is expected to strengthen the state's position in India's energy sector while also generating employment and investment opportunities in the region.

The Pachpadra refinery project, one of Rajasthan's largest industrial ventures, is considered strategically important for petroleum refining and petrochemical production in Western India.

Once fully operational, the refinery is expected to contribute significantly to fuel supply and downstream industrial development.

Officials expressed confidence that the remaining work would be completed within the planned timeline, paving the way for the phased start of refinery operations in the coming weeks.