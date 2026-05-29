The M&A Class Action Firm Encourages $Hareholders To Contact Monteverde Concerning The Merger-RAMP, NEE, D, And INM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Juan MonteverdeMonteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as ain the 2025 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at thein New York City and are investigating

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RAMP ) related to its sale to Publicis Groupe. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, LiveRamp shareholders are expected to receive $38.50 per share in cash.



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NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE ) related to merger with Dominion Energy, Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, NextEra shareholders will own approximately 74.5% of the combined company.



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Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D ) related to its sale to NextEra Energy, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Dominion shareholders are expected to receive 0.8138 shares of NextEra for each share of Dominion.



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InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INM ) related to its merger with Mentari Therapeutics, Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, InMed shareholders are expected to own approximately 1.51% of the combined company.



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NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court?When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders?What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website...

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

...

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2026 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.