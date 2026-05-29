Digvijaya Singh Urges MP Govt To Reopen Hostels, Ashrams Meant For Scheduled Castes And Tribes

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 29 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has urged the state government to reopen hostels and ashrams meant for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students, which have remained closed for the past decade.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Singh highlighted the plight of thousands of underprivileged children who have been deprived of educational opportunities since the closure of these facilities in 2016.

Singh referred to concerns raised by Jawar Singh Agarwal, State head of the Ashram Teachers' Association under the Tribal Welfare Department, who has long advocated for the reopening of these institutions. He noted that the hostels and ashrams, once spread across various districts, were designed to provide accommodation, education, and access to welfare schemes for students from marginalised communities.

Their closure, he argued, has not only disrupted the academic journey of countless children but also stalled their social and educational development.“These ashrams were established with the vision of integrating Scheduled Caste and Tribal students into mainstream education, offering them a chance at a brighter future,” Singh wrote.

The Congress leader stressed that the absence of such facilities has widened the gap between privileged and disadvantaged groups, leaving poor and rural students without the support they need to pursue quality education. Calling the situation“deeply unjust,” Singh appealed to the Chief Minister to direct the concerned department to take immediate action.

He emphasised that reopening the hostels and ashrams would restore access to government welfare schemes and educational institutions, ensuring that children from marginalised backgrounds are not left behind.

Singh expressed confidence that the state government, guided by the principles of social justice and public interest, would respond positively to his appeal.“This is not merely about infrastructure,” he stated,“but about safeguarding the future of thousands of children who deserve equal opportunities.”

The letter has reignited debate on the state's commitment to inclusive education, with many observers noting that the reopening of these hostels and ashrams could mark a significant step toward bridging social and educational disparities in Madhya Pradesh.