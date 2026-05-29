Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay's Directorial 'Sigma' Gets Release Date

The release date of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's upcoming directorial titled 'Sigma' is finally out. Starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, the film is slated to release in theatres worldwide on July 31. The movie is produced under the banner of Lyca Productions.

Jason Sanjay shared the release date of the movie in a collaboration post with Lyca Productions on his Instagram handle on Saturday. In the poster, the actor was seen holding a shovel while staring at the camera. He wrote, "A high-stakes heist begins. SIGMA storms into theatres on July 31st. Gear up for the ultimate quest."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyca Productions (@lycaproductions)

More about 'Sigma'

The music of the film is composed by Thaman S. As per the posters of the film, the movie is expected to be an action thriller based on a heist.

Jason Sanjay follows father Vijay's footsteps

With this film, Jason Sanjay is set to follow the footprints of his father Vijay, who is now serving as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Vijay's acting and political career

As an actor, Vijay's last movie was 'The Greatest of All Time', which was released in 2024. It was directed by Venkat Prabhu. He will be next seen in the movie 'Jana Nayagan', which is currently facing release delays in the theatres. It was slated to release on the occasion of Pongal this year.

Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on May 10 after his party, TVK, secured a majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026. (ANI)

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