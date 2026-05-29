Russian Forces Strike Gas Infrastructure In Kharkiv, Sumy Regions
"Oil and gas infrastructure in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions came under attack. On one of the facilities in the Sumy region, the enemy carried out a follow-up strike several hours later," the statement said.
The attacks caused fires, and the facilities sustained significant damage.Read also: Russian missile strike hits Naftogaz facility in Chernihiv region
Naftogaz noted that infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions is being targeted almost continuously.
On May 26, around 3,000 consumers were left without gas supply in the Poltava district due to Russian attacks.
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