Karan Johar Unfollows SRK, Kareena On Instagram, Calls It 'Digital Detox'

Filmmakerr Karan Johar left netizens surprised on Thursday night after fans noticed a sharp drop in the number of accounts he follows on Instagram. Eagle-eyed users were quick to point out that the filmmaker had seemingly unfollowed several industry friends and colleagues, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Manish Malhotra.

Karan Johar Calls it a 'Digital Detox'

Before netizens could assume anything, Karan, in no time, shared a note explaining why he had unfollowed several Instagram accounts. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director revealed that the move was part of a "digital detox," adding that he wanted to "reduce the time and energy spent on the gram." "It's a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!! This can't be national news for gods sake... please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant!," Karan wrote on Instagram.

Karan Johar is regarded as one of Bollywood's most successful filmmakers and has directed several iconic films, including 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Student of the Year', Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Historic Met Gala Appearance

Notably, Karan recently became India's first filmmaker to attend the prestigious Met Gala. Johar attended the Met Gala on May 4, 2026, in a custom-designed ensemble by designer Manish Malhotra. The look was inspired by the works of legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma and featured hand-painted gold motifs, intricate zardozi embroidery and a dramatic six-foot cape. The 2026 Met Gala theme was "Costume Art," with the dress code "Fashion is Art."

Johar's ensemble interpreted classical Indian drapery through contemporary couture while drawing visual references from Ravi Varma's paintings. (ANI)

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