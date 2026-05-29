Retro Game Consoles Launches 2026 Range Of Authentic Retro Gaming Devices, Bringing Classic Play Back To Living Rooms And Pockets Worldwide

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

London, UK, 29th May 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Retro Game Consoles, a globally recognised authorised retailer specialising in authentic retro gaming hardware, today announced the full launch of its 2026 product range. The updated catalogue features over two dozen devices across four core categories: Retro Game Handhelds, TV consoles, game sticks, and projectors. Each device in the new lineup carries the brand's signature commitment to genuine, non-replica hardware, fast worldwide dispatch, and a pick-up-and-play experience that requires zero technical knowledge to enjoy.

The announcement marks a significant expansion of the company's inventory at a time when demand for retro gaming continues to accelerate globally. From compact pocket devices to wall-projecting gaming systems, the 2026 range covers every style of retro play, whether the customer is gaming on a train, in a living room, or hosting a family game night in the garden.

Why Retro Game Consoles Exists: The Authenticity Problem

The retro gaming market has grown into a multi-hundred-million-pound global category, yet it remains plagued by low-quality replicas, bait-and-switch product listings, and devices that look identical to genuine models in photographs but fail to deliver on specifications. For buyers, it is genuinely difficult to separate authentic hardware from knockoffs without prior experience.

Retro Game Consoles was built specifically to solve this problem. The company stocks only genuine, verified models and has established itself as a trusted source for customers who want to buy a retro game console and receive exactly what was advertised, with the correct hardware revision, the full game library, and genuine build quality. Every product in the 2026 catalogue has been sourced and verified before listing, giving customers confidence that the device they order is the device they receive.

This focus on authenticity is not incidental. The company's founding principle is straightforward: retro gaming is a joy, and that joy should not be undermined by poor-quality hardware. By operating as an authorised retailer and maintaining direct warehouse stock, Retro Game Consoles can guarantee both product accuracy and fast fulfilment.

The 2026 Retro Handheld Range: Gaming in Your Pocket

Handheld retro gaming has experienced a remarkable resurgence over the past several years. The format makes intuitive sense: retro games are typically short in session length, built around fast feedback loops, and do not require a large screen to be enjoyed. These qualities make them a natural fit for portable play during commutes, travel, or short breaks during the day.

The 2026 handheld range at Retro Game Consoles spans multiple price points and form factors, from the entry-level Q21 at £29 to the premium G90 starting from £111. Notable models include the M27, a versatile device available in multiple configurations from £73; the HC800, which offers an expanded feature set at £99; and the K56, a full-featured handheld also priced at £99. Each device in the handheld range ships pre-loaded with thousands of classic titles from iconic platforms of the past, covering everything from 8-bit adventures to 16-bit action games.

The handheld category has always been defined by convenience, a principle the original Game Boy established in 1989 and that modern devices carry forward. Retro Game Consoles curates only devices that deliver on this promise, with reliable battery life, responsive controls, and libraries that reflect the genuine golden age of retro gaming.

Retro Game Consoles for the Living Room: Plug In and Play

The TV console category serves customers who want the full living room retro experience, seated on the sofa with a controller in hand and classic games filling the screen. Whether you are shopping for your first Retro Game Console or upgrading an existing setup, Retro Game Consoles offers three flagship models in this category for 2026: the Q10 SE RS5 from £49, the G8 at £76, and the G7 at £46.

The appeal of this format was proven definitively when Nintendo launched the NES Classic Edition in 2016. The miniature plug-in console, which connected to modern TVs via HDMI and came pre-loaded with classic games, sold 2.3 million units and demonstrated the enormous latent appetite for easy, living-room retro gaming. Retro Game Consoles's TV console range builds on that same principle: minimal setup, maximum nostalgia, and genuine titles from the platforms that defined a generation.

All TV consoles in the range connect via HDMI for a clean, modern setup that works with any contemporary television. Controllers are included, and the devices are designed to be operational within minutes of opening the box.

Retro Game Sticks: HDMI Gaming Without the Clutter

Game sticks occupy a category defined by simplicity. These compact HDMI devices eliminate the need for a dedicated console box entirely; the player plugs the stick into any HDMI-equipped screen, powers it on, and begins playing. The format suits modern life in a particular way, fitting into a pocket or bag and transforming any screen into a retro arcade at a moment's notice.

The 2026 game stick range at Retro Game Consoles includes eight models covering a broad range of specifications and price points. The M8 Pro 64GB starts at £35, making it an accessible entry point to the category. The X2 Ultra Arcade offers a premium experience at £54. The M88, positioned as the top-tier game stick, starts from £68. Additional models including the X9 Pro, Y6, Y5, M66 Mini, and X2 Ultra give customers a wide selection based on storage capacity, controller type, and supported game platforms.

The game stick category has grown directly from the same impulse that made mini consoles popular: the less friction between the player and the game, the better. These devices represent the logical endpoint of that philosophy, reducing the entire retro gaming setup to a single stick that goes anywhere.

Retro Game Projectors: The Big Screen Experience

For customers who want to take retro gaming beyond the television screen, a Retro Game Projector from Retro Game Consoles offers the most immersive experience in the catalogue. Playing classic platform games, beat-em-ups, or racing titles on a wall-sized projection is a genuinely different experience from any other format, one particularly well-suited to group play, parties, and family game nights.

The 2026 projector range spans four models: the HCS350 Pro at £66, the X10 Plus at £99, the M300 MAX from £76, and the flagship P50 Max at £244. A key technical consideration in any gaming projector is input lag, the delay between a controller input and the on-screen response. High input lag makes action and platform games feel imprecise and unresponsive. Retro Game Consoles's projectors are selected specifically for their gaming performance, with game modes designed to minimise processing delay and deliver the snappy, responsive feel that classic games require.

The projector category has matured significantly in recent years, with modern units offering dramatically reduced input lag compared to earlier generations. This improvement has made retro game projectors a practical option for serious players rather than a novelty, and Retro Game Consoles's range reflects the best of what the current market offers.

Worldwide Shipping and 24/7 Support

Retro Game Consoles ships globally, with free shipping included on all orders and typical delivery times of five to nine days. The company maintains warehouse stock rather than drop-shipping, which means orders are fulfilled quickly and product availability is accurately represented on the site at all times.

Customer support is available around the clock via email at... and by phone at +61 451 772 799. The company's policy covers easy returns and is designed to give buyers confidence before and after purchase. A comprehensive FAQ section and detailed shipping policy are available on the website for customers who want full transparency before placing an order.

About Retro Game Consoles

Retro Game Consoles is an authorised retailer of authentic retro gaming devices, operating globally with a focus on genuine hardware, fast fulfilment, and straightforward customer service. The company's product range covers four categories: TV consoles, handheld consoles, game sticks, and projectors, each selected to deliver classic gaming experiences without the complications of the modern gaming landscape. The company's mission is to make authentic retro gaming easy to buy and fast to receive, worldwide. More information can be found at .