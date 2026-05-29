Professor of Political Science, University of Arkansas

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Thomas Adam, PhD, is a professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Arkansas. From 2001 to 2020 he served as professor of transnational history at the University of Texas at Arlington.

He is a world-renowned expert in Transnational History, Global History, Philanthropy and Civil Society Studies, and German history.

He is the author of 17 books, 16 edited volumes, 47 peer-reviewed journal articles, and 47 book chapters, which deal with a wide array of topics including philanthropy, education (high school and college), social reform, sports, socialism, religion, etc. He is the editor of the "Yearbook of Transnational History" (published by Fairleigh Dickinson University Press) and the editor of the book series in "Intercultural Transfer Studies" with Anthem Press. He has pioneered the approach of intercultural transfer studies and authored the textbook "Intercultural Transfer and the Making of the Modern World," which is the only textbook available in the field of Intercultural Transfer studies.

Dr. Adam is currently working on a book a about philanthropy in the United States, a book about the global diffusion of soccer, and a book about eugenics.

Dr. Adam was the recipient of the prestigious Feodor Lynen Fellowship, awarded to him for a two-year period by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation. He spent his research stay as a fellow at the University of Toronto, Canada (1999-2001).



2001–present Professor of Transnational History, University of Texas at Arlington 1999–2001 Postdoctoral research associate, University of Toronto

1998 Universität Leipzig, PhD

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