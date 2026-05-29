Turkiye Warns Against 'Uncontrolled Escalation' After Drone Strike On Ship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Istanbul Turkiye: Turkiye on Friday warned against "uncontrolled escalation" in the Black Sea region after a drone attack on Thursday night hit a Turkish cargo ship.

"We reiterate our warning to all parties concerned: any action that could lead to an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict must be avoided," the Turkish foreign ministry wrote in a statement, without naming a suspect.

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The Ukrainian navy claimed earlier on Friday that a Russian drone had attacked the vessel, causing a fire.

According to the Turkish authorities, the bulk carrier had left from the Odesa region bound for Turkiye.

Three Turkish cargo ships were targeted Thursday by a drone attack in the Black Sea, off Turkiye's northern coast, without causing any casualties, local media reported.

"We have conveyed to the parties concerned... our concerns regarding the risks and threats posed to our region by the recent escalation of the conflict in the Black Sea, as well as our warnings about the potential negative repercussions for our country," the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its statement.