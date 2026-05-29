Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) Alexander Hansson Purchase More Shares In NAT
Friday, May 29, 2026
Dear Shareholders and Investors,
We are pleased to advice that Alexander Hansson, Vice-Chairman of NAT has bought 300,000 shares at $5.16 per share, bringing his holdings to 5,855,000 shares.
Following this transaction, the Hansson family collectively owns 11,355,000 shares and has 5.4% of the total outstanding shares in NAT.
As in the past, the Hansson family is the largest private shareholder group in the company.
Propsects for our group are very good.
For further information on Nordic American Tankers, please see
Sincerely,
Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Contacts:
Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391
Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171
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