Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) Alexander Hansson Purchase More Shares In NAT

Friday, May 29, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

We are pleased to advice that Alexander Hansson, Vice-Chairman of NAT has bought 300,000 shares at $5.16 per share, bringing his holdings to 5,855,000 shares.

Following this transaction, the Hansson family collectively owns 11,355,000 shares and has 5.4% of the total outstanding shares in NAT.

As in the past, the Hansson family is the largest private shareholder group in the company.

Propsects for our group are very good.

For further information on Nordic American Tankers, please see

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd





Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +47 91 724 171



