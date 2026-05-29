Maison Luxe, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

MAISON LUXE INC. Announces Management Transition and Appointment of New Management

29.05.2026 / 15:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORT LEE, NJ - May 29, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Maison Luxe Inc. (OTC: MASN) (“Maison Luxe” or the“Company”) today announced that the Company's prior management has resigned from all officer and director positions, and that Robert Roever has been appointed as the Company's Interim Management on the following positions: President, Secretary, Treasurer, and Director, effective immediately as the company continues to review merger candidates. The management transition is part of the Company's continued efforts to evaluate its corporate direction, maintain proper corporate governance, and pursue strategic opportunities that may support long-term growth and shareholder value. Under the new leadership, Maison Luxe intends to continue reviewing potential business opportunities across multiple industries, including but not limited to health and wellness, energy, consumer products, specialty products, and other emerging or growth-oriented sectors. The Company believes these industries represent broad and meaningful areas of the global economy; however, the Company has not made any final determination regarding a specific transaction, acquisition, merger candidate, or operating business. The health and wellness industry continues to represent a significant segment of the global economy. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness economy reached approximately $6.8 trillion in 2024, reflecting continued consumer interest in wellness-related products, services, preventive health, fitness, nutrition, personal care, and lifestyle-focused solutions. The wellness economy has also become an important contributor to employment, consumer spending, innovation, and small-business development across many regions. The energy industry also remains a foundational component of the world economy, supporting transportation, manufacturing, infrastructure, data centers, logistics, utilities, and everyday consumer activity. The International Energy Agency reported that global energy investment was expected to reach approximately $3.3 trillion in 2025, with substantial capital directed toward electricity, infrastructure, clean energy technologies, fuel supply, and related systems. Energy remains one of the most important sectors for economic stability, industrial growth, and long-term infrastructure planning. The consumer products and retail sector continues to play a major role in global commerce, including food and beverage, household products, beauty and personal care, specialty products, lifestyle goods, and other everyday consumer categories. Recent industry estimates place the global consumer product and retail market at approximately $26.08 trillion in 2026, with projected growth through 2033. This sector has a broad economic impact through manufacturing, distribution, retail employment, branding, e-commerce, logistics, and consumer spending. Management believes that reviewing opportunities in these large and diverse industries may provide the Company with flexibility as it evaluates potential paths forward. The Company's goal is to identify opportunities that may be suitable for MASN and that may provide a foundation for future operational development. Maison Luxe's management will focus on conducting appropriate due diligence on any potential opportunity before making any commitments. This process may include evaluating business models, financial condition, market potential, management teams, regulatory considerations, capital requirements, competitive position, and the overall strategic fit for the Company. At this time, the Company has not entered into any definitive agreement with respect to a merger, acquisition, joint venture, asset purchase, or other material transaction. Maison Luxe remains committed to transparency, responsible corporate governance, and timely communication with shareholders regarding material developments. ABOUT MAISON LUXE Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time piece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first and only known captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others. such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report. There can be no assurance that the Company will enter into a transaction related to this or any opportunity currently under review. Corporate Contact:

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News Source: Maison Luxe, Inc.

29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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