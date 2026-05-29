Former CM Rabri Devi's Government Bungalow Alloted To Bihar Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 29 (IANS) Major political developments have emerged from Patna after the government bungalow located at 10 Circular Road -- long associated with former Bihar Chief Ministers Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav -- was officially allotted to Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Ram on Friday.

According to a fresh order issued by the Building Construction Department, preparations have already begun for installing a new VVIP nameplate at the bungalow, signaling the formal transfer of possession.

Before the bungalow was allotted to Nand Kishore Ram, the department had issued an official notice to Rabri Devi, who currently serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, directing her to vacate the government residence at 10 Circular Road.

The bungalow has long occupied a special place in Bihar's political landscape.

Over the years, it became one of the most influential political addresses in the state and served as a major centre for strategic meetings and political planning by the Rashtriya Janata Dal leadership.

In place of the 10 Circular Road residence, the state government has allotted a new government bungalow to Rabri Devi in the upscale Harding Road locality of Patna.

According to an official, the newly allotted bungalow has been fully prepared in accordance with the facilities, security arrangements, and official protocols applicable to former Chief Ministers.

Sources within the Building Construction Department said that the reshuffle is purely administrative in nature and has been carried out according to established government norms related to official accommodation.

Officials noted that ministerial positions are entitled to designated categories of official residences, under which the 10 Circular Road bungalow has now been allotted to Minister Nand Kishore Ram.

The department also noted that similar reshuffles involving official residences of Ministers and senior functionaries have taken place in the past as part of routine administrative procedures.

However, the development has triggered intense political discussion in Patna's political circles.

Leaders from both the ruling alliance and the Opposition are interpreting the move through different political lenses, leading to widespread speculation about its broader political implications.