Northrim Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share

“We are pleased to announce a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, as we continue to provide returns to our shareholders,” said Mike Huston, President and CEO. At the stock price of $24.74 per share at the close of the market on May 28, 2026, the current dividend equates to a yield of 2.59% on an annualized basis.

On April 22, 2026, Northrim reported net income of $13.7 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $12.4 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025, and $13.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the first quarter a year ago.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim is the holding company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 20 branches throughout the State of Alaska (the“Bank”). The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska's economy and its“Customer First Service” philosophy. Northrim Funding Services, a division of the Bank, operates a factoring and asset-based lending division in the State of Washington. Sallyport Commercial Finance, LLC, a specialty finance company, and Residential Mortgage, LLC, a regional home mortgage company, are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Bank.

Transmitted on Globe Newswire on May 29, 2026, at 5:00 a.m. Alaska Time.

Contact: Mike Huston, President, CEO, and COO (907) 261-8750 Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer (907) 261-3539



