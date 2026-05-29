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Amir Sends Condolences To Chairman Of Presidential Leadership Council Of Yemen

Amir Sends Condolences To Chairman Of Presidential Leadership Council Of Yemen


2026-05-29 09:10:56
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) of the Republic of Yemen HE Dr. Rashad al-Alimi on the death of former Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

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The Peninsula

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