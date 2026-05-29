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UNICEF: Eleven Children Killed Or Injured Every 24 Hours In Lebanon

UNICEF: Eleven Children Killed Or Injured Every 24 Hours In Lebanon


2026-05-29 09:08:36
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra)-- The United Nations Inetrnational Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) announced on Friday that an average of 11 children are being killed or injured every 24 hours in Lebanon during the past week, amid the ongoing Israeli military campaign, according to Russia's Novosti news agency.

UNICEF called for the immediate protection of children and an end to the attacks, warning of the worsening humanitarian and psychological conditions facing children across Lebanon.

In recent weeks, the Israeli army has intensified its heavy strikes on Lebanon, resulting in the deaths and injuries of thousands since the outbreak of the war on March 2, in addition to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of residents following Israeli evacuation orders.

//Petra// MF

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Jordan News Agency

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