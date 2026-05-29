CCD: Russia Is Trying To Justify Drone Incident In Romania By Accusing Ukraine Of“Planned Provocation”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a report by the Center for Counter-Disinformation (CCD ), as reported by Ukrinform.

According to the Center, hostile sources are following the classic“blame-shifting” scenario: they claim that the incident is allegedly a“planned provocation by Ukraine” aimed at“dragging NATO into the war.”

Russia's attempts to justify itself are being thwarted by the clear and unified stance of Romania, NATO, and the European Union. The Romanian Ministry of National Defense has officially confirmed that a Russian drone entered the country's airspace during a massive nighttime attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine's border port infrastructure, the CCD noted.

FM: Russian drone incident in Romania confirms threat of Russian aggression against all of Europe

"Russia's actions are becoming increasingly dangerous for European states, and the regular incursions of Russian combat aircraft into the airspace of European countries pose a direct threat to the security of the entire region. No amount of information manipulation by the Kremlin can hide the fact that Russia is the main threat to security and stability on the European continent," the Center emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Romanian Foreign Ministry in connection with a drone strike on a high-rise building in the city of Galați.

Photo: AA