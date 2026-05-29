Russia Preparing New Massive Strike On Ukraine Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian leader said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke with the Federal Chancellor of Austria, Christian Stocker. I am grateful for his condolences over the continued Russian aerial attacks. I informed the Chancellor about our intelligence data indicating that the Russians are preparing a new massive strike against Ukrainian cities and communities. It is very important that partners provide joint responses to these attacks, primarily through the supply of anti-ballistic capabilities," Zelensky said.

He noted that the conversation also focused on Ukraine's European integration process.

"We expect the first cluster to be opened as early as June. This is fair, and Ukrainians deserve it," Zelensky said.

Zelensky calls for increased pressure on Russia after drone strikes house in Romania

According to him, the two leaders also discussed cooperation within international organizations.

As previously reported, 92 people were injured and three killed in Kyiv during Russia's May 24 attack. Nearly 300 sites were damaged across the city, including almost 150 residential buildings. Overall, Russia used 90 missiles and 600 drones in that assault.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine