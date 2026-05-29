Ukraine Confirms Strike On Oil Refinery In Russia's Volgograd Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Among the targets hit was the Volgograd oil refinery, where a fire was recorded.

"Primary oil refining units AVT-1, AVT-3, AVT-5, and AVT-6, as well as secondary oil refining units, were struck. The refinery has halted production," the General Staff said.

The Volgograd refinery is part of the Lukoil company structure and is one of the largest oil refining facilities in southern Russia. It is capable of processing around 14 million tonnes of oil annually. The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, and other petroleum products, including supplies used for the logistics and operational needs of the Russian armed forces.

Ukrainian forces also struck the Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station in Russia's Yaroslavl region.

"A hit on the target and a fire at the station were confirmed. Two oil reservoirs with capacities of 50,000 cubic meters and 20,000 cubic meters are reported to be burning," the General Staff said.

The Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station is part of Russia's state-owned Transneft company. It serves as a key hub on the Surgut-Polotsk pipeline, which transports oil from Siberia and northern Russia to the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga, as well as to Belarus.

Oil refinery on fire in Volgograd after drone attack

The extent of the damage inflicted on both Russian oil infrastructure facilities is still being clarified.

Other targets struck included:



a Russian Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system near Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia region;

a Russian command and observation post near Lyman Pershyi in the Kharkiv region;

enemy drone control centers near Tyotkino in Russia's Kursk region, Komar in the Donetsk region, and Nesterianka in the Zaporizhzhia region;

a Russian logistics depot near Aidar in the Luhansk region; concentrations of Russian personnel near Novopetrivka and Novohryhorivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, Rodynske in the Donetsk region, Kleven in Russia's Kursk region, Sichneve in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and Basivka in the Sumy region.

Earlier, social media reports claimed that a fire broke out at the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery following a drone attack.

Photo: X / TehranTimes79