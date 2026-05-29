Cannabix Expands Breathlogix Alcohol Screening Technology Into Mining, Municipal And Aviation Sectors In Australia
These recent BreathLogix deployments mark an important step in Cannabix's strategy to penetrate high-value safety-critical sectors, where there is increasing demand for automated, reliable, and scalable alcohol screening solutions. These new deployments demonstrate adoption of BreathLogix as organizations seek to enhance workplace safety, reduce risk, and strengthen compliance programs. Furthermore, these installations highlight the system's ability to integrate into daily operational workflows across diverse industries.
BreathLogix (Figure 1 and 2) is an automated, unmanned alcohol screening system designed to deliver fast, consistent, and scalable testing without the need for dedicated administration personnel.
Figure 1. BreathLogix Alcohol device available with contactless and straw modes for rapid workplace pre-access alcohol screening
- In mining environments, BreathLogix is used for pre-shift and site access screening, helping operators ensure workers entering remote, high-risk sites are fit for duty and compliant with strict safety protocols. In municipal settings, the system supports fleet, public works, and safety-sensitive roles, enabling routine and random testing to reduce liability and enhance public safety oversight. In aviation operations, BreathLogix has been deployed for pre-duty screening of safety-sensitive personnel, such as ground crew, pilots and other operational staff, supporting compliance with strict zero-tolerance alcohol policies.
BreathLogix is designed for rapid, automated, and unmanned alcohol screening, making it particularly well-suited for industries where traditional testing methods can be time-consuming, resource-intensive, or difficult to enforce consistently. The system addresses a critical safety gap by enabling frequent, consistent testing without the need for dedicated personnel.
The BreathLogix device rapidly screens for alcohol using a breath sample while simultaneously capturing a photograph of the user to support identity verification. The system provides precise Blood Alcohol Content (BAC / BrAC) readings on-screen and delivers real-time alerts via SMS and email to designated supervisors when positive results are detected-enabling immediate intervention to help prevent accidents, equipment damage, and workplace incidents.
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