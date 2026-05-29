Court Quashes Abdullah Azam's 7-Year Sentence, To Remain In Jail

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 29 (IANS) Abdullah Azam, the son of senior Samajwadi Party (SP) Azam Khan, got a major relief in the two-passport case on Friday. A special MP/MLA court in Rampur overturned his seven-year sentencing by the trial court in the fake passport case; however, the former MLA is unlikely to walk free because of other pending cases.

Azam Khan, a former minister in the Uttar Pradesh government and his son, Abdullah Azam, are currently lodged in a Rampur jail. Abdullah came under police scanner over using a fake Aadhar card and was subsequently put behind bars last year.

Nasir Sultan, counsel for Abdullah Azam Khan, speaking to newsmen, said that the relief came from the MP/MLA court after it quashed the lower court's order and acquitted him of the charges.

Shedding light on the case details, Nasir Sultan said that the case dates back to July 30, 2019, when Akash Saxena, the MLA from Sadar area, lodged a complaint at Civil Lines Police Station against Abdullah Azam.

“The legislator alleged that Abdullah got two passport cards issued in his name, with different dates of birth and mis-used it at various instances to cheat and defraud. This was examined at the Special Magistrate level, following which a trial court, in its December 2025 ruling, handed him a seven-year jail sentence,” he informed.

This trial court's order was challenged by Abdullah Azam as he filed a criminal appeal in the special MP/MLA court in Rampur.

His counsel informed that the MP/MLA court accepted his appeal and overturned the trial court's order on his conviction. He, however, added that Abdullah will have to stay in prison, owing to the pendency of other cases and their resolution by the courts.

“His release from jail is not clear as a case on the PAN card issue is pending. We will have to file a criminal revision in the higher court,” he stated.

Notably, Abdullah and his father, Azam Khan, are currently lodged in Rampur jail.