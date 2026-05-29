2026 BILD Awards Celebrate Home-Building Excellence In The GTA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) recognized excellence in the design, construction, marketing and sales of new homes in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) at its 2026 BILD Awards Gala, held on May 28.

BILD presented 52 awards in the categories of architecture, design, marketing, people and sales, and in the prestigious project and builder categories. A group of 46 expert judges from across North America determined the winners from over 500 submitted entries.

“The BILD Awards gives us an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the achievements of all the incredible people who work in our vast industry,” said Dave Wilkes, BILD President & CEO.“From marketers to builders, to designers and architects – each person plays an important role in ensuring we continue to see excellence in home building and it is an honour to celebrate them every year.”

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to two individuals this year.

David Feldman, Founder and Chairman of Camrost Felcorp, and Eddie Weisz, Co-Founder and President of Paradise Developments, received BILD's Lifetime Achievement Award. It is the highest honour BILD can present to members, recognizing those who have dedicated a lifetime to the association and the industry and demonstrated significant leadership and commitment to the greater good.

Mr. Feldman has a city-building career spanning more than five decades, helping to shape the GTA and create a lasting contribution to Ontario's built environment through thoughtful, community-oriented development. Mr. Weisz has a six-decade development career and has overseen the construction of more than 15,000 homes and master-planned communities throughout the GTA. Both winners exemplify visionary leadership, unwavering integrity, and a sustained commitment to the public interest.

Tridel was named Home Builder of the Year, Mid/High-Rise, while Treasure Hill received the title of Home Builder of the Year, Low-Rise. The Home Builder of the Year categories recognize builders who set the standard for the rest of the industry through their professionalism and dedication to excellence. A key component of the judging process is a customer satisfaction survey, which ensures that the end user's experience is factored into the award criteria.

The winners of the top project and builder categories include:



Green Builder of the Year, Low-Rise – Great Gulf

Green Builder of the Year, Mid/High-Rise – Tridel

Angelo DelZotto Fearless Innovator Award – Times Group

lgnat Kaneff Inspiration Award – Andrei Sosnovsky, Sosna Inc.

Riley Brethour Leadership Award – Andrew Hoffman, CentreCourt

Stephen Dupuis CSR Award - Tridel

Best Overall Marketing Campaign – Branthaven - Canvas Hill - PUREBLINK, RN Design Ltd. Best Advertising Campaign, Paid Media – Empire Homes - Why Wait? - Montana Steele Advertising

Best Mid-Rise Building Design – Times Group - The Chatsworth - Kirshenblatt Urban Architecture, Michael London Design

Best High-Rise Building Design - Menkes Developments Ltd. - The Whitfield - Giannone Petricone Associates Inc. Architects, Figure3, ADHOC STUDIO

Best Community, Built – Tridel - Bayside Toronto - Kirkor Architects & Planners, The Brand Factory

Best Purpose-Built Rental – Times Group - Akoya

Project of the Year, Low-Rise – Treasure Hill – Flori – 4 Architecture, 52 Pick-up Inc., Cecconi Simone Inc.

Project of the Year, Mid/High-Rise – Menkes Developments Ltd. - The Whitfield - Giannone Petricone Associates Inc. Architects, Figure3, ADHOC STUDIO

Best New Community, Planned/Under Development - Menkes Developments & QuadReal Property Group – Bravo - Turner Fleischer, MKS Realty Inc., O2 Planning + Design Inc., Figure3, The Brand Factory

In addition, Menkes Developments' The Whitfield designed by Giannone Petricone Associates Inc. Architects, Figure3, and ADHOC STUDIO, received the People's Choice Award, which is voted on by the public.

For the full list of BILD Award winners, visit.

With more than 1,000 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, residential and non-residential land development and professional renovation industries in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides 256,000 jobs in the region and $39.3 billion in investment value. BILD is affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

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CONTACT: Nadine Habib Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) 416-617-7994...