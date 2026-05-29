Is This The Dumbest Job In The World? X User Gets Blasted For Mocking Lift Operator

An X user faced backlash after mocking a lift operator's job in a viral post that triggered a debate around the dignity of labour and job-shaming on social media. The user, identified as 'Gabbar' on X, shared a photograph of a lift operator and sarcastically asked,“Is this the dumbest job in the world?” accompanied by a laughing emoji. However, the post backfired as many users rallied behind the worker, condemning the post for ridiculing an honest livelihood.

Many users strongly defended the lift operator, arguing that no profession deserves mockery if it helps someone earn a living with dignity.

A user wrote,“This job puts food on his family's table. Any job is better than doing engagement farming by degrading someone for few dollars with a blue tick.”

This job puts food on his family's table. Any job is better than doing engagement farming by degrading someone for few dollars with a blue tick.

- saurav (@saurav_4919) May 29, 2026

Another user commented,“In fact your job is the dumbest in the world. No blame on the uncle in the picture for laughing at you. Posting s*** about people's lives online for cheap money is the dumbest job in the world.”

Yes, infact your job is the dumbest in the world. No blame on the uncle in the picture for laughing at you. Posting shit about peoples lives online for cheap money is the dumbest job in the world. Here is my donation of 0.0002 rupees

- neekhil vatsa (@garfieldII) May 28, 2026

Several users stressed that every form of work carries value and dignity.

Let's not make fun of someone who does this to put food on the table.I mean you just reposted your reposts of Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney in the comments to get a bigger X payout, you're in no position to make fun of any honest work.

- Arjun Premkumar (@arjun_prmkmr) May 27, 2026

Others pointed out that while many assume lift operators simply sit inside elevators all day, spending six to eight hours continuously operating lifts can be mentally draining and monotonous.

This job is very important in hospitals. The lift operator has full manual control of the elevator. In emergencies, they can take priority, go straight to the required floor in a blink, and stop all other calls. I have seen this firsthand many times....

- Praveen (@prav_heisenberg) May 29, 2026