Gabby B Releases 'Nível Hard,' The Final Pre-Release Single From 'Funklândia: Rooted'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- International pop-funk artist Gabby B releases her new single“Nível Hard,” produced by acclaimed Brazilian producer DJ Biel Bolado in collaboration with renowned funk label Love Funk. The track serves as the third and final pre-release single from Funklândia: Rooted, the first chapter in Gabby B's ambitious multi-installment Funklândia series, arriving June 24, 2026.

Blending melodic vocals with smooth funk production and late-night energy,“Nível Hard” introduces a more intimate and vibey dimension to the Funklândia: Rooted era. While previous singles focused on high-energy and pop-forward moments, the new release expands the emotional and sonic range of the project through a more sensual and melodic approach.

“Nível Hard” serves as a key moment leading into Funklândia: Rooted, the first phase of Gabby B's larger Funklândia series, an expanding creative universe where Brazilian roots meet global pop influences through rhythm, movement, and cultural fusion. Designed as a long-term world-building concept, Funklândia unfolds in chapters, with each“region” representing a new phase of the journey. Rooted marks the first official territory, establishing the foundation of the sound, culture, and identity that will continue evolving through future releases.

Funklândia: Rooted Tracklist

Pedrada

Toxic (feat. Imen)

Naked

Nível Hard

No Te Canses

Faz Assim (feat. MC Xangai)

É minha Vida

Following the release of Funklândia: Rooted in June 2026, Gabby B plans to continue expanding the series with a deluxe edition in August 2026, an additional EP later in the year, and a full-length album release planned for 2027.

Gabby B stands out as a truly global artist with a genre-bending sound that fuses pop, international influences, and Brazilian funk. Born in Brazil and raised across France, Canada, and the United States, she brings a multicultural perspective that naturally translates into her music. Seamlessly blending mainstream pop, Latin rhythms, and Brazilian funk, often performing in multiple languages, Gabby B continues to connect with diverse audiences worldwide.

For more information on Gabby B's upcoming releases visit .

About Gabby B

Gabby B is a Brazilian pop artist based in Miami known for her multilingual sound and global appeal. She sings in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish, and her singles have charted in nine countries, including the United States, Japan and Italy. With more than 5 million followers across platforms, Gabby has built a strong digital presence through viral music videos and high-energy performances. She has shared the stage with artists such as Flo Rida, Iza and Ja Rule, and has appeared at major events including Stonewall Pride, Y100's Jingle Ball and Premios Juventud. Her music has received national airplay and media support, including features on NBC, SiriusXM, Globo, and WSVN FOX. Recent releases include“Brinca” with Brray and“Dale Duro,” which continues to gain traction on Latin radio.