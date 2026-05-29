Retro Game Consoles Brings Genuine Retro Gaming To New Zealand With Fast Worldwide Shipping And An Expanding 2026 Lineup

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Retro Game Consoles, the authorised international retailer of authentic retro gaming devices, has announced its full 2026 product lineup is now available to New Zealand customers at . The platform brings a curated selection of genuine Retro Game Handhelds, TV-connected consoles, game sticks, and projection systems directly to New Zealand households, with free worldwide shipping and a strict no-replica policy that sets it apart in an increasingly cluttered market.

The launch of the dedicated NZ storefront marks a significant milestone for the brand, which has built its reputation on sourcing and shipping only the correct, genuine models of each device it lists. In a category where counterfeit units, inconsistent builds, and bait-and-switch product listings have become a widespread consumer frustration, RetroGameConsoles positions itself as the dependable alternative for serious retro gaming enthusiasts.

A Complete Retro Gaming Ecosystem for Every Play Style

What makes Retro Game Consoles unique is its commitment to covering all four primary formats of modern retro gaming under one roof. Rather than specialising in a single device category, the platform stocks handhelds, TV consoles, game sticks, and projectors simultaneously, allowing New Zealand customers to choose the format that best matches how they actually play.

The 2026 handheld range is particularly strong. From the entry-level Q21 at $66 to the premium G90 starting at $251, each device in the Retro Game Handhelds category comes pre-loaded with classic game libraries spanning beloved consoles from earlier eras. The range includes models suited to casual players looking for a first handheld experience as well as enthusiasts who want larger screens, dual analogue controls, and the ability to run more demanding titles.

Key handheld models available to New Zealand customers in 2026 include the M27, HC800, X53, R50S, X7, K56, and G90, with prices ranging from $66 to $251 depending on specifications and bundle options. Each model is stocked in the retailer's warehouse, meaning orders ship promptly rather than being subject to long pre-order waits.

The Living Room Revival: Plug-In Consoles That Just Work

For players who prefer the shared living room experience, the TV-connected Retro Game Console category offers three strong options in the 2026 lineup: the Q10 SE RS5 (from $111), the G8 ($173), and the G7 ($104). Each device is designed for the simplest possible setup experience: plug into the TV, pick up a controller, and start playing within minutes.

This“plug and play” design philosophy is rooted in the broader retro gaming revival that swept mainstream culture after Nintendo's NES Classic Edition demonstrated in 2016 that millions of players still wanted instant access to the classics without complex menus, mandatory updates, or long load times. Retro Game Consoles applies that same philosophy to its living room console range, stocking units that prioritise simplicity and immediacy above all else.

The retailer is also careful to stock only the genuine, correct-version hardware for each listed model, a concern that matters especially for TV consoles where cheaper replicas have flooded some marketplaces with inferior builds that underdeliver on game counts, screen output quality, and controller feel.

Retro Game Sticks: Big Libraries in the Smallest Package

The game stick category has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the retro gaming space, and Retro Game Consoles' 2026 lineup reflects that momentum with eight distinct models. HDMI game sticks appeal to customers who want to bring retro gaming to any screen, whether a bedroom television, a hotel TV during travel, or a monitor in a shared flat, without the bulk of a larger console box.

Available models include the X9 Pro (from $99), the X2 Ultra Arcade ($122), the M8 Pro 64GB (from $78), the M66 Mini (from $70), the M88 (from $154), the Y6 TV Stick (from $104), and the Y5 (from $87). The range covers a broad price band, ensuring there is an accessible entry point for new buyers as well as feature-rich options for players who want the largest possible game library in a compact form.

Because retro titles are typically short and session-friendly by design, the game stick format is a natural pairing with modern screen habits, brief entertainment windows, easy storage between sessions, and zero clutter in the living space.

Big Screen Retro: Game Projectors That Deliver Low Latency

The fourth category in the lineup is arguably the most immersive. The Retro Game Projector range transforms any wall into a full arcade experience, making it particularly popular for family game nights, shared spaces, and group gatherings where the spectacle of a large projected image adds to the fun.

Four projector models are currently available: the HCS350 Pro ($150), the X10 Plus ($225), the P50 Max ($554), and the M300 MAX (from $173). Across this range, customers can choose from entry-level party options to high-specification units capable of producing a vivid, large-format retro gaming experience.

A key technical consideration for retro gaming projectors is input lag, the measurable delay between a controller input and the corresponding action appearing on screen. Retro Game Consoles specifically stocks projectors with dedicated game modes designed to minimise processing delay, ensuring that classic platform games and action titles feel as responsive as they did on the original hardware. For the fast reflexes that retro gaming demands, this is not a cosmetic detail but a functional requirement.

Why Authenticity Matters in the Retro Gaming Market

The retro gaming hardware market has a well-documented counterfeit problem. Replica devices are frequently listed alongside or in place of genuine models on general marketplace platforms, with some sellers actively misrepresenting specs, game counts, and build quality. Customers who receive replica units often find lower-quality screens, reduced game libraries, inferior controllers, and shorter device lifespans compared to what was advertised.

Retro Game Consoles was built specifically to address this gap. As an authorised retailer, the platform maintains direct sourcing relationships that allow it to guarantee genuine models for every product listed. This means New Zealand customers are receiving the same hardware specifications described in product listings, the correct version of each device, and the actual build quality that the manufacturer intended.

This commitment extends across all four device categories. Whether a customer orders a handheld, a TV console, a game stick, or a projector, the authenticity guarantee applies. Combined with the retailer's warehouse stock model (products are on hand and ship promptly rather than being drop-shipped from distant suppliers), this creates a purchasing experience notably more reliable than what is typical on general gaming marketplaces.

Free Worldwide Shipping and Ongoing New Arrivals

All orders from Retro Game Consoles ship free worldwide, with an estimated delivery window of five to nine days for New Zealand customers. The retailer operates 24/7 customer support and maintains a straightforward returns and refunds policy, making the buying process low-risk for first-time customers exploring the retro gaming category.

The product inventory is actively expanded as new models become available, with the retailer committing to listing the latest genuine versions as soon as they enter stock. For New Zealand customers who have previously found the retro hardware market difficult to navigate due to replica concerns, limited stock, or high import costs, the dedicated NZ storefront provides a single, dependable destination.

New Zealand customers are encouraged to browse the full 2026 lineup, read detailed product specifications, and contact the support team directly with any pre-purchase questions. The brand is active across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Pinterest, and offers an email newsletter for early access to new arrivals and deals.

About Retro Game Consoles

Retro Game Consoles is an authorised international retailer specialising in genuine retro gaming devices across four categories: retro handheld consoles, retro game consoles, retro game sticks, and retro game projectors. The company operates with a strict no-replica policy and ships free worldwide from its warehouse stock. New Zealand customers can shop the full 2026 lineup at retrogameconsoles/en-nz.