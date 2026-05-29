UP CM Expresses Grief Over Hamirpur Bridge Collapse Tragedy, Announces ₹5 Lakh Compensation For Kin Of Deceased

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 29 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed deep grief over the tragic accident in Hamirpur, where an under-construction bridge collapsed over the Betwa River, leading to deaths of half a dozen workers and injuries to others.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the incident as extremely saddening and heart-rending, while conveying his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

He announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the dependents of those who lost their lives and ₹50,000 each to the injured.

The bridge, which stretches from Morakandar to Kandaur village, was being built over the Betwa River. The incident took place late at night, around 2 A.M, when the construction work was underway at the bridge. At first, segments of the bridge broke followed by supporting pillars crashing down.

Taking note of the tragedy soon after it happened, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also directed the district administration to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing, in coordination with the SDRF.

Last night, the strong storm, heavy rain, and lightning that struck several districts on Thursday night caused significant damage and disrupted normal life in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking cognizance of the large-scale damage caused by storm and lightning in several districts last night, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed all the District Magistrates to intensify relief operations and ensure prompt release of relief funds.

He instructed officials to ensure that the injured receive immediate and proper medical treatment and that every possible assistance is extended to the affected families.

Administrative officers have been directed against any negligence or dereliction of duty.

The Chief Minister has directed all District Magistrates to visit the field, conduct surveys, assess the extent of damage, and ensure relief funds are released without delay.

Officials have been asked to share information regarding compensation distribution, relief camps, rescue operations, and other administrative activities on social media platforms so that accurate and timely information reaches the public, said an official.

Yogi Adityanath has also appealed to the people of the state to remain alert during adverse weather conditions, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow the guidelines, as issued by the administration.