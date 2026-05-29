São Paulo Book Fair Opens Saturday Spotlighting Latin American Writers

MENAFN - The Rio Times) BRAZIL · CULTURE

Key Facts

- The opening: A Feira do Livro, the São Paulo book fair organized by the Quatro Cinco Um magazine, opens its fifth edition on May 30 at Praça Charles Miller and runs through June 7, free and outdoor.

- The theme: This year's edition celebrates Latin American literature and its dialogue with Brazilian letters, with translations into and out of Portuguese as a central programming thread.

- The lineup: Confirmed authors include Luiz Antonio Simas, Jeferson Tenório, Carla Madeira, Ana Maria Machado, Nei Lopes, Silviano Santiago, Daniel Munduruku and the poets Eucanaã Ferraz and Ricardo Domeneck.

- The venue: The Pacaembu plaza in front of the old football stadium hosts dozens of stalls, three open-air stages and an extensive children's programming track over the nine-day run.

- Latin American impact: The fair builds bridges across Spanish-language and Portuguese-language literature for Brazilian readers.

The São Paulo book fair returns this weekend for its fifth edition. The Latin American literary world is the curatorial axis, with two dozen Brazilian authors confirmed alongside translation programming and panels on Spanish-language traditions. Entry is free and the nine-day event will run outdoors at the Pacaembu plaza.

What to expect at the São Paulo book fair this year

The fair has become a permanent fixture on the São Paulo cultural calendar since its founding in 2022. The 2026 edition opens Saturday at Praça Charles Miller in front of the historic Pacaembu stadium, in the heart of the city, with daily programming from late morning to evening.

The organizing magazine, Quatro Cinco Um, took its name from the temperature at which paper burns. It is the leading Brazilian literary review and curates the fair across panels, autograph sessions, debates and a parallel program for younger readers. Pedro Bandeira, one of the country's most-read children's authors, opens that strand on May 30.

The fifth-edition theme is Latin American literature in dialogue with Brazil. The programming highlights Spanish-American voices crossing into Portuguese and Brazilian voices translated outward. Translation, often invisible in the Brazilian market, has been moved to the center of conversation.

Brazilian writers headlining the São Paulo book fair

The lineup mixes canonical authors with contemporary best-sellers. Ana Maria Machado, Nei Lopes and Silviano Santiago join long-career panels reviewing their trajectories. Each represents a different lineage in modern Brazilian letters.

Current fiction is represented by Cristiano Aguiar, Vanessa Barbara, Mariana Salomão Carrara, Noemi Jaffe, Giovana Madalosso, Chico Mattoso, Daniel Munduruku, Natércia Pontes, Lilian Sais, Bianca Santana and Natalia Timerman. Best-sellers Luiz Antonio Simas, Jeferson Tenório and Carla Madeira return after appearances at earlier editions. Debut novelists Ian Uviedo and Maria Brant complete the prose programming.

Poetry is anchored by Eucanaã Ferraz and Ricardo Domeneck, two of the most established voices in contemporary Brazilian verse. Non-fiction includes journalist Camila Appel and educator Fernando José de Almeida, with a focus on grief, memory and private life. The biographer track is back, with sessions on figures from Brazilian cultural and political history.

How the São Paulo book fair fits the regional cultural calendar

A Feira do Livro sits between two larger Brazilian literary events. The Bienal Internacional do Livro de São Paulo is scheduled for September 4-13 and the Festa Literária Internacional de Paraty, known as Flip, lands in late July. A Feira do Livro plays a more curated, magazine-led role in the calendar.

The Latin American theme links it to wider continental fairs. The Buenos Aires book fair closed in mid-May and the Guadalajara book fair runs in late November. Programming at A Feira do Livro will feature several authors translated from Spanish into Portuguese for Brazilian audiences.

Free admission has been a defining feature since the launch in 2022. The fair operates as a public-private partnership with the São Paulo municipal government and private sponsors. The Pacaembu plaza setting in front of the old football stadium has anchored the format through five editions.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the fair?

A Feira do Livro runs from May 30 to June 7, 2026 at Praça Charles Miller in front of the old Pacaembu stadium in São Paulo. Programming runs daily, with detailed schedules published on the organizer's website.

Is the São Paulo book fair free to enter?

Yes. Entry to A Feira do Livro is free for all visitors and books at the stalls are sold at standard market prices. Most panels and debates also do not require advance registration, though some autograph sessions are first-come, first-served.

What is the fifth-edition theme?

The theme is Latin American literature in dialogue with Brazil. Programming highlights Spanish-American authors translated into Portuguese and Brazilian voices traveling outward, with a focus on translation as a craft.

Connected Coverage

For more on Brazilian cultural funding context, see our piece on the multiplier study from FGV on culture-funding payoff. Also read about cost of living for expats in Rio and our regional security pact coverage.

The Rio Times - Friday, May 29, 2026 - 03:00 BRT - By Sofia Gabriela Martinez

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