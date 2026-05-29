Uzbek President Arrives In Astana For Eurasian Economic Council Meeting

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in Astana on a working visit, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Uzbek president.

Upon arrival at the capital's airport, Mirziyoyev was welcomed by Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and other senior officials.

Mirziyoyev is expected to take part in the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as the head of an observer state

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