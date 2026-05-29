Gujarat: Eight Gir Lion Cubs Die In Suspected Babesiosis Cases No New Deaths In 48 Hours

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 29 (IANS) Eight lion cubs in Gujarat's Gir landscape have died in suspected cases of babesiosis, though no fresh deaths linked to the suspected infection have been reported in the last two days, State Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said on Friday as authorities intensified surveillance and treatment measures across the region.

The suspected cases have been reported from revenue areas outside the protected Gir sanctuary, particularly in Gir Gadhada taluka and the Babarkot area of Amreli district.

Samples collected from the dead cubs have been sent to the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, with reports expected within three to four days.

“In the suspected Babesia-related cases, eight cub deaths have come to light. Whether these deaths occurred due to Babesia or some other reason can only be confirmed after the medical report is received,” Modhwadia said.

He said no new incident had been reported in the last two days and described the situation as“under control”.

“Forest department teams have been formed at the site and at other places, and all preventive measures that should be taken are being implemented,” he asserted.

According to the minister, teams from the forest department and veterinarians from Junagadh Veterinary College were deployed immediately after the deaths were reported.

Lions within a 10-kilometre radius of the affected areas have been isolated and are under observation while de-ticking operations are being carried out in Gir and surrounding regions.

Babesiosis is a tick-borne parasitic disease that infects red blood cells and can cause weakness, coughing, nasal discharge and severe anaemia in animals.

Forest department sources said intensified disease-control and treatment measures were initiated following a high-level meeting chaired by Patel.

"The current operations include vaccination, treatment and de-ticking drives aimed at preventing further spread of the suspected infection," officials said.

Modhwadia said other lion deaths reported in recent days were linked to causes such as infighting, old age or unrelated illnesses.

“Deaths due to infighting and old age do occur from time to time,” he said, while reiterating that no fresh suspected Babesia-linked deaths had emerged over the past two days.

The minister added that expert assistance would be sought if required, including from the Union government and wildlife specialists such as those associated with Vantara.

"Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Chief Minister's Office were personally monitoring the situation," he noted.

The suspected outbreak has revived concerns over wildlife disease management in the Gir ecosystem, the world's only natural habitat of the Asiatic lion.

In 2018, more than 20 lions in the Gir region died following an outbreak linked to canine distemper virus (CVD) and babesiosis.

Officials have intensified round-the-clock surveillance in vulnerable forest ranges and adjoining revenue areas.

The 2025 lion census recorded 891 Asiatic lions in Gujarat, with a significant number now living outside protected forest areas in the Greater Gir landscape.