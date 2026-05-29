Renowned Folk Singer Teejan Bai Battles Critical Health Condition At AIIMS Raipur

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, May 29 (IANS) Padma Vibhushan awardee and legendary Pandwani singer Teejan Bai is fighting for her life in the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) at AIIMS Raipur.

The 69-year-old folk icon, widely regarded as one of the greatest exponents of Pandwani, was admitted late Wednesday night after her health deteriorated suddenly. Doctors have described her condition as critical.

According to medical updates, Teejan Bai is suffering from severe lung infection, bloodstream infection (sepsis), and acute kidney injury. Her blood pressure has been consistently low, and the persistent infections continue to pose a serious challenge, sources said.

A multidisciplinary team of specialists, including critical care experts, pulmonologists, and haematologists, is closely monitoring her round the clock and providing intensive treatment.

Teejan Bai was brought to the hospital in a critical state. She was immediately shifted to the MICU after initial assessment. While doctors have managed to stabilise her to some extent, they remain cautious as the risk has not fully subsided. \

Born in 1956 in Ganiyari village near Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, Teejan Bai rose from humble beginnings to become an internationally acclaimed artist. She popularised Pandwani, a traditional folk art form of Chhattisgarh in which stories from the Mahabharata are narrated through powerful singing and dramatic performance.

Her unique style, marked by deep emotion and energetic delivery while seated on stage, brought this lesser-known folk tradition to the global stage.

Over her illustrious career, Teejan Bai has received some of India's highest civilian honours, including the Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2003, and Padma Vibhushan in 2019. She was also conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1995 and several other prestigious recognitions for her immense contribution to Indian folk culture.

News of her critical health has sent waves of concern across Chhattisgarh and the wider cultural community. Fans, artists, and political leaders have expressed hopes for her speedy recovery. The state government and AIIMS Raipur are providing all possible medical support to the veteran singer.

As Teejan Bai continues her brave battle in the hospital, prayers and best wishes are pouring in from across the country for the woman who gave voice to the timeless tales of the Mahabharata through her unforgettable art.