Viral Video: Man On Bike Hits Peacock, Crowd Brutally Plucks Feathers From Injured Bird

A deeply disturbing video circulating on social media has left people shocked and angry across the country. The clip reportedly shows India's national bird, a peacock, being brutally treated by a crowd after it was hit by a speeding bike while trying to cross a road. Instead of helping the injured bird, people were seen plucking its feathers while it was still alive and screaming in pain.

Peacock Left Crying in Pain After Road Accident

According to the viral video, the peacock was crossing the road when a bike suddenly ran over it. The badly injured bird collapsed on the roadside, struggling in pain and crying helplessly. What followed shocked viewers even more. Rather than rushing the bird to safety or calling for help, several people gathered around and began pulling out its feathers one by one.

Some individuals were reportedly so desperate to collect the feathers that they even tore the bird's skin in the process. The heartbreaking visuals have triggered strong reactions online, with many users calling the act cruel, inhuman, and shameful. The video was shared by a social media user named Debashish Sarkar, who wrote that“humanity is probably dying from our hearts.” However, the exact location and date of the incident have not yet been confirmed.

जिस देश में राष्ट्रीय पक्षी तक सुरक्षित नहीं...वहाँ इंसानियत के ज़िंदा होने पर भी सवाल उठते हैं। लोग मदद करने नहीं,उसके पंख नोचने पहुंच गए...शायद अब दिलों से इंसानियत खत्म होती जा रही है। ️#NationalBird #NationalShame #Peacock twitter/dsz54nLij7

- Debashish Sarkar (@DebashishHiTs) May 28, 2026

A peacock was hit by a motorcycle while crossing the road, but instead of helping the injured bird, people started pulling out its feathers. This is heartbreaking and unacceptable. #viral #news #peacock #wildlife twitter/KZdrCYxO6W

- Prashant Kaushik (@thesharmaup13) May 28, 2026

Some people in the crowd are so desperate that they grab handfuls of feathers, even tearing the bird's skin in the process. It's a horrible sight. The video was shared by a user named Debashish Sarkar, who wrote, "Humanity is probably dying from our hearts." The exact location and date of this incident are not yet clear.

Social Media Demands Strict Action

The incident has sparked massive outrage online, with people demanding strict punishment against those involved. Many users questioned how people could ignore the suffering of a living creature just to collect its feathers. Several called it a“national shame,” especially because the peacock is considered a symbol of pride and cultural heritage in India.

Questions Raised About Humanity and Compassion

The viral clip has also started a wider discussion about humanity and compassion in society today. Many people expressed sadness over the lack of empathy shown by the crowd. Some users pointed out that if a country cannot protect and respect its national bird, it raises serious questions about social values and human sensitivity. The disturbing incident continues to spark debate and anger across social media platforms.

What Nationalism? What Humanity?

The comments section online is filled with anger and disgust. Many people called the incident a "national shame" and demanded strict action against those involved. One person pointed out how cruel it is that someone would think of decorating their house with feathers taken from a bird in its last, painful moments.

The incident has made people ask some tough questions. What happened to our humanity? Has our sense of national pride disappeared? As one comment noted, if this is how we treat our national bird, what does it say about us as a country? Another user suggested that when people's own lives are a struggle, their reactions can sometimes become violent and unthinking.