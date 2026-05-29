Karnataka: No Cabinet Decision, CLP Meeting On Saturday Says Shivakumar

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said no decision had yet been taken regarding the formation of the new Cabinet in the state, adding that a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting had been convened for Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Shivakumar said discussions with the Congress high command were still underway and all party MLAs had been asked to remain present in Bengaluru for the meeting.

"Everything is happening as requested by the high command. Nothing has been decided. Tomorrow we have called the CLP meeting, our central leaders have to come. We have to discuss with our high command. We have asked all MLAs to be present in Bengaluru. Apart from that, nothing else is there," said Shivakumar.

The developments come after Siddaramaiah resigned from the Chief Minister's position on Thursday. A high-level meeting of senior Congress leaders, including outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, senior leaders DK Shivakumar and KJ George, was held in New Delhi on Friday to discuss the formation of the new government in Karnataka. Shivakumar also met other leaders of the Congress in a hotel in the national capital, earlier in the day.

Siddaramaiah earlier held discussions with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, as well as Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, regarding the Karnataka cabinet reshuffle, Rajya Sabha elections and other organisational matters.

Shivakumar likely to be next CM: Ashok Pattan

Amid intense speculation over the next Chief Minister, Congress MLA Ashok Pattan said DK Shivakumar is likely to be elected leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) during the meeting scheduled for Saturday. He further stated that the new Karnataka cabinet is expected to include several fresh faces.

"Well Delhi nothing we will see we will elect DK Shivakumar tomorrow in the CLP meeting and he will form the government in the government we are expecting our when we went to delhi 40 members within 40 members we expect 20 new comers will be there in the cabinet now there is no competitor for DK Shivakumar there is only one name in our party he is DK Shivakumar he will become CM tomorrow," said Ashok Pattan.

'A smooth transition'

Earlier, senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily described the development as a "smooth transition" and said the change in leadership had been planned when Siddaramaiah assumed office for a second term.

Speaking to ANI, Moily said Siddaramaiah had served both the party and the state effectively and expressed confidence that the Congress government would remain stable under the new leadership. "It is a transition... Siddaramaiah served well as a Chief Minister and for 8 years, he served as our official leader... The change of guard after 2.5 years was decided when he took over as a CM for the second time, but he was allowed to continue for a couple of months more. He knew that the change was coming and there would be a change," he said.

He further stated that the leadership transition would strengthen the Congress government for the remainder of its term and ensure continuity in governance. "He served well in the party and the state government... The transition in the government is smooth, which means it will be a strong government for the next 2 years and Congress's legacy will continue..I don't think the change will have a sudden impact, he will continue with the legacy of the Congress," said Moily.

Jarkiholi dismisses speculation

Meanwhile, Satish Jarkiholi dismissed speculation over him being named the next Karnataka Congress chief, saying any decision would be taken only after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar return from Delhi following discussions with the party high command.

Addressing reporters after Siddaramaiah's resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister, Jarkiholi said the party leadership would take a final call after consultations with senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. "I have already said that the Siddaramaiah ji and DK Shivakumar ji are going to Delhi. They will hold discussions with party and whatever decision is taken there, we will accept it. I don't know yet, but the Chief Minister is returning now. Once he returns, we will discuss what transpired during the talks in Delhi with Sonia ji and Rahul ji, and then a decision will be taken," said Jarkiholi. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)