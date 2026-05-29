New Delhi: 80-Year-Old Retired IAS Officer Dies In Hauz Khas Fire

Following the death of 80-year-old retired IAS officer Dhanender Kumar after a fire broke out at his house in New Delhi's Hauz Khas on Wednesday night, a Chief Fire Officer said two fire tenders were rushed to R-15 Hauz Khas, and the blaze was brought under control shortly after the evacuation of occupants. However, one of the rescued persons later succumbed to injuries.

Fire Official's Statement

Deputy chief fire officer (CFO) Abhilash Kumar Malik says, "On the night of 27th May, the Fire Service received a call about a fire that broke out at R-15, Hauz Khas. 2 fire tenders were deployed on the spot... The fire officers informed at around 12.20 AM that the fire was under control and that the people inside were already evacuated before the arrival of PCR and the Fire service... I came to know today through the news that one of the two people rescued has died..."

Neighbour Recalls Chaotic Scene

Neighbours recalled chaotic scenes as flames engulfed the ground floor, with residents and emergency teams scrambling to contain the fire and carry out rescue efforts. Priya Basu, a resident of Haus Khaz, says, "At night, I got a group message about fire. At first, I thought it was minor, but when I looked out, I saw a blazing fire. I rushed down because my car was in front of their house, and I needed to move it for the fire brigade or ambulance. After moving my car, I saw the whole ground floor was burning. It was tragic. Neighbours gathered to help; Aunty was brought out by the son, but unfortunately, uncle was still inside..."

Police Response and Victim Details

According to police, a PCR call regarding the fire was received at PS Hauz Khas at around 11:18 pm on May 27. Fire services and police teams responded immediately, and the blaze was extinguished with the help of two fire tenders. Two people were shifted to the hospital following the incident. A retired IAS officer succumbed to smoke inhalation during treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. His son is under treatment and is stated to be out of danger, officials said. (ANI)

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