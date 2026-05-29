Delhi HC Upholds 12-Minute Ad Cap On TV, Dismisses Broadcasters' Plea

In a significant judgment affecting television broadcasters across the country, the Delhi High Court has upheld the validity of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) regulations capping advertisements at 12 minutes per clock hour, observing that there is "no constitutional guarantee of profitability or unlimited monetisation of public resources."

A Division Bench of Justice Anil Kshetrapal and Justice Amit Mahajan dismissed a batch of 17 writ petitions filed by general entertainment channels, news broadcasters and regional channels challenging Rule 7(11) of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994 and Regulation 3 of the Standards of Quality of Service (Duration of Advertisements in Television Channels) Regulations, 2012.

Dismissing the petitions, the Court held that Rule 7(11) of the 1994 Rules and Regulation 3 of the 2012 Regulations, as amended in 2013, are constitutionally valid exercises of regulatory power, balancing broadcasters' rights with the public interest in the efficient and fair use of broadcast spectrum. "Keeping in view the above position of law, as well as the facts and circumstances of the present case, the present Petitions are dismissed," the bench said.

TRAI's Jurisdiction and Viewer Experience Affirmed

Addressing the challenge to TRAI's jurisdiction, the Court held that the regulator acted within the powers conferred upon it under Sections 11 and 36 of the TRAI Act after broadcasting and cable services were brought within the ambit of telecommunication services through the 2004 notification. The Bench observed that quality of service (QoS) is not confined to technical parameters and includes the viewing experience of consumers. Excessive advertisements and their clustering directly affect viewers and therefore fall within TRAI's regulatory domain.

According to the Court, the 12-minute cap seeks to reduce excessive commercial interruptions and ensure a rational distribution of advertisements throughout the broadcast hour, thereby enhancing viewer experience.

Spectrum as a Public Resource

A central pillar of the judgment is the Court's emphasis on the public character of spectrum and airwaves. The Bench held that spectrum and airwaves are scarce public resources held by the State in trust and their use must conform to the constitutional principles contained in Articles 39(b) and 39(c). The regulatory framework, it said, prevents excessive commercial exploitation and ensures equitable use of such resources. The Court further concluded that the regulatory scheme attracts the protection of Article 31-C of the Constitution as it advances the constitutional objective of ensuring that community resources serve the common good.

Court Rejects Broadcasters' Constitutional Challenges

Broadcasters had argued that advertisement revenue is essential for sustaining television channels and that restrictions on advertising time infringe their rights under Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution. Rejecting the contention, the Court held that the broadcasters' grievance regarding loss of advertising revenue primarily falls within the realm of business rights under Article 19(1)(g) rather than the core freedom of speech guarantee under Article 19(1)(a). The 12-minute cap, it said, is a content-neutral regulation that merely regulates the quantity of advertising time and does not restrict programme content. The Bench observed that broadcasters remain free to determine their content, pricing and business models and that the regulatory framework serves the interests of the general public by preserving viewer experience.

Uniform Cap for All Channels Deemed Valid

The petitioners had also argued that the uniform cap treated different categories of broadcasters alike and failed to account for distinctions between news channels, entertainment channels, pay channels and free-to-air channels. The Court, however, found no merit in the challenge, holding that the distinction between programme content and advertisement time constitutes an intelligible classification with a direct nexus to the objective of preventing over-commercialisation and protecting consumer interests.

TRAI's Process Found Transparent

The Bench also rejected allegations that TRAI's decision-making process lacked transparency or adequate consultation. It held that the framework was based on stakeholder consultations, consumer concerns and international regulatory practices, and reflected a structured and principled approach. The Court specifically concluded that TRAI's decision-making process satisfied the requirements of consultation, transparency and application of mind.

The petitions challenged the regulatory framework limiting advertisements on television channels to 12 minutes per clock hour, comprising up to 10 minutes of commercial advertisements and 2 minutes of self-promotional content, contending that the cap adversely affected broadcasters' revenue models and violated their constitutional rights. The lead matters included petitions filed by entities such as 9X Media Pvt. Ltd., B4U Broadband (India) Pvt. Ltd., Sun TV Networks, News Broadcasters Association and several regional broadcasters against TRAI. (ANI)

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