MPL T20 Scindia Cup: Bundelkhand Bulls Announce Men's & Women's Squads

The Bundelkhand Bulls have announced the men's and women's squads for the upcoming edition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup. The men's team also has exciting players like Shivang Kumar and Kuldeep Sen, while the women's side, which will begin the season as defending champions, includes prominent names such as Anushka Sharma and Muskan Biswas, according to a release.

Rohit Wadhwa from the Bundelkhand Bulls expressed his confidence in the two squads ahead of the tournament and said, "We've built squads that strike the perfect balance between experienced campaigners and exciting young talent. There's a lot of belief within the group, and we're confident of playing an aggressive, fearless brand of cricket this season. The MPL continues to be a brilliant stage for players to express themselves and showcase their skills."

Bundelkhand Bulls Match Schedule

Bundelkhand Bulls women's team will start the tournament against Bhopal Wolves on June 4 in the afternoon match at Daly College, while the men's team will kick off their campaign against Rewa Jaguars on June 6 in the afternoon fixture at the Holkar Stadium.

MPL 2026: An Expanded Tournament

The new season of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup is all set to begin on June 3, with Gwalior Cheetahs taking on Ujjain Falcons in the opening match of the men's tournament. The match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. MPL 2026 will be the biggest edition of the tournament so far, featuring an expanded format with 10 men's teams and five women's franchises.

New Franchises

Three new franchises have been added to the men's tournament with Malwa Stallions, Ujjain Falcons, and Royal Nimar Eagles joining defending champions Bhopal Leopards, along with Bundelkhand Bulls, Chambal Ghariyals, Gwalior Cheetahs, Indore Pink Panthers, Jabalpur Royal Lions, and Rewa Jaguars.

The women's competition has also grown with the inclusion of Gwalior Shernis and Royal Nimar Eagles. They will compete alongside Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls, and Chambal Ghariyals in the five-team tournament.

Bundelkhand Bulls Squads

Men's Squad

Shivang Kumar, Kuldeep Sen, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Harsh Gawali, Anant Dubey, Omkarnath Singh, Parth Goswami, Abhishek Pathak, Aman Jain, Gautam Joshi, Harshit Parsai, Rudransh Singh, Kushagra Wadhwa, Yash Patidar, Bhumesh Muzalda, Milan Shivhare.

Women's Squad

Anushka Sharma, Muskan Biswas, Shuchi Upadhyay, Ananya Dubey, Mahi Thakur, Suhani Sharma, Disha Sharma, Honey Yadav, Khyati Jain, Suditi Vashistha, Vaidehi Rajput, Yashashwini Bohare, Payal Balmik, Dakshita Yadav, Maya Marskole, Pranjali Dubey, Bhoomi Singh *Pranjali Dubey is a Match to Match replacement for Anushka Sharma *Bhoomi Singh is a Match to Match replacement for Mahi Thakur. (ANI)

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