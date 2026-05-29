Assam Govt Launches 'Mission 2 Lakh Govt Jobs' To Be Filled In 5 Years

The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has launched a major employment initiative called "Mission 2 Lakh Govt Jobs", aiming to fulfil its commitment of providing two lakh government jobs over the next five years. Under this campaign, the Assam government has planned to provide 2 lakh government jobs to the unemployed youths of the state across various departments, autonomous institutions, semi-government bodies, Missions, and societies in the next 5 years.

Task Force to Spearhead Mission

In the first cabinet meeting of the current government, it was decided to constitute a task force under the Chief Secretary of the Assam Government to examine all aspects and prepare a report in order to fulfil the electoral promise of providing government employment to two lakh youths in the state within the next five years. The task force will submit its report within three months.

"There's no time to rest in our quest to deliver on our promises. My team is already at work to identify vacancies, create the roadmap, map out departments and bodies and chalk out the time frame to deliver on the commitment of 2 lakh Govt jobs," Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Chief Secretary Chairs Review Meeting

Earlier on May 27, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota chaired a detailed review meeting on the operationalisation of the Task Force constituted for the creation of 2 lakh government jobs in Assam over the next five years, in line with the spirit of the Sankalp Patra and the decision of the State Cabinet.

During the meeting, discussions were held on mapping existing and anticipated vacancies across departments, field offices, autonomous bodies, colleges, universities, missions and societies; assessment of year-wise retirement projections and grade-wise vacancies in field offices; identification of direct recruitment vacancies across departments; rationalisation and streamlining of recruitment processes to ensure transparency and timely appointments; and measures to improve manpower availability in remote and difficult areas through suitable policy interventions and incentives.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the promotion of entrepreneurship and self-employment initiatives through schemes such as Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) and allied programmes alongside direct government recruitment.

Further deliberations covered preparation of annual employment targets, department-wise projections, and the establishment of robust implementation and monitoring mechanisms to ensure a structured, transparent and future-oriented approach towards public employment in Assam.

Over 1.64 Lakh Recruitments in Previous Tenure

According to official data, over 1.64 lakh recruitments have already been undertaken during the previous tenure of the government through ADRE and departmental recruitment processes.

The Chief Secretary has directed all concerned departments to undertake detailed internal assessments and furnish actionable inputs for the preparation of the five-year roadmap. (ANI)

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